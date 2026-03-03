Here's the live share price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions has declined 15.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.71%.
Sahasra Electronic Solutions’s current P/E of 397.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahasra Electronic Solutions
|-4.00
|-11.02
|-19.52
|-14.81
|-20.75
|-24.41
|-15.46
|Kaynes Technology India
|-2.66
|5.25
|-29.59
|-44.59
|-9.58
|62.02
|40.19
|Syrma SGS Technology
|-5.51
|-4.73
|-1.76
|-1.28
|86.72
|42.57
|20.27
|Dynamatic Technologies
|3.85
|18.18
|16.55
|53.81
|56.16
|58.02
|61.66
|GNG Electronics
|-1.66
|30.22
|15.29
|1.69
|9.93
|3.21
|1.91
|Centum Electronics
|-2.50
|15.11
|16.98
|-3.42
|133.25
|70.15
|43.76
|Cyient DLM
|-4.95
|-21.34
|-30.15
|-31.07
|-22.81
|-10.34
|-6.34
|Hind Rectifiers
|-4.23
|2.35
|-9.08
|-16.99
|60.89
|90.29
|57.45
|Aimtron Electronics
|-6.04
|-11.35
|-14.75
|12.46
|88.46
|43.66
|24.28
|Osel Devices
|5.25
|6.84
|-29.94
|-8.05
|142.54
|33.97
|19.18
|MIC Electronics
|-12.41
|-19.79
|-22.47
|-31.72
|-34.08
|38.96
|125.71
|Nitiraj Engineers
|-0.95
|11.83
|7.69
|9.17
|-30.10
|41.98
|34.11
|PRO FX Tech
|3.17
|-2.99
|-15.31
|-39.53
|-34.84
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Richa Info Systems
|6.78
|-1.05
|-18.33
|27.21
|18.13
|-14.54
|-11.04
|Delta Manufacturing
|-6.41
|-11.03
|-21.56
|-33.48
|-4.26
|-6.46
|11.52
Over the last one year, Sahasra Electronic Solutions has declined 20.75% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahasra Electronic Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|255.29
|254.83
|10
|257.9
|258.43
|20
|269.94
|263.16
|50
|271.47
|270.83
|100
|279.29
|280.22
|200
|288.18
|321.42
In the latest quarter, Sahasra Electronic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.86%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahasra Electronic Solutions fact sheet for more information
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26202DL2023PLC410521 and registration number is 410521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹243.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sahasra Electronic Solutions is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹609.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions are ₹252.95 and ₹242.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahasra Electronic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹389.75 and 52-week low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹227.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sahasra Electronic Solutions has shown returns of -4.0% over the past day, -3.41% for the past month, -25.31% over 3 months, -24.71% over 1 year, -24.41% across 3 years, and -15.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahasra Electronic Solutions are 397.80 and 2.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.