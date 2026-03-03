Facebook Pixel Code
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHASRA ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹243.85 Closed
-4.00₹ -10.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:52 PM IST
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.05₹252.95
₹243.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹227.50₹389.75
₹243.85
Open Price
₹244.00
Prev. Close
₹254.00
Volume
48,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions has declined 15.46% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.71%.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions’s current P/E of 397.80x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahasra Electronic Solutions		-4.00-11.02-19.52-14.81-20.75-24.41-15.46
Kaynes Technology India		-2.665.25-29.59-44.59-9.5862.0240.19
Syrma SGS Technology		-5.51-4.73-1.76-1.2886.7242.5720.27
Dynamatic Technologies		3.8518.1816.5553.8156.1658.0261.66
GNG Electronics		-1.6630.2215.291.699.933.211.91
Centum Electronics		-2.5015.1116.98-3.42133.2570.1543.76
Cyient DLM		-4.95-21.34-30.15-31.07-22.81-10.34-6.34
Hind Rectifiers		-4.232.35-9.08-16.9960.8990.2957.45
Aimtron Electronics		-6.04-11.35-14.7512.4688.4643.6624.28
Osel Devices		5.256.84-29.94-8.05142.5433.9719.18
MIC Electronics		-12.41-19.79-22.47-31.72-34.0838.96125.71
Nitiraj Engineers		-0.9511.837.699.17-30.1041.9834.11
PRO FX Tech		3.17-2.99-15.31-39.53-34.84-13.30-8.21
Richa Info Systems		6.78-1.05-18.3327.2118.13-14.54-11.04
Delta Manufacturing		-6.41-11.03-21.56-33.48-4.26-6.4611.52

Over the last one year, Sahasra Electronic Solutions has declined 20.75% compared to peers like Kaynes Technology India (-9.58%), Syrma SGS Technology (86.72%), Dynamatic Technologies (56.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahasra Electronic Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Kaynes Technology India (40.19%) and Syrma SGS Technology (20.27%).

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5255.29254.83
10257.9258.43
20269.94263.16
50271.47270.83
100279.29280.22
200288.18321.42

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahasra Electronic Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.86%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahasra Electronic Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Sahasra Electronic Solutions

Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26202DL2023PLC410521 and registration number is 410521. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amrit Lal Manwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Arunima Manwani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Manwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Abhilasha Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Udayan Mukerji
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sahasra Electronic Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹243.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

The Sahasra Electronic Solutions is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

The market cap of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹609.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahasra Electronic Solutions are ₹252.95 and ₹242.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahasra Electronic Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹389.75 and 52-week low of Sahasra Electronic Solutions is ₹227.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sahasra Electronic Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahasra Electronic Solutions has shown returns of -4.0% over the past day, -3.41% for the past month, -25.31% over 3 months, -24.71% over 1 year, -24.41% across 3 years, and -15.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahasra Electronic Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahasra Electronic Solutions are 397.80 and 2.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sahasra Electronic Solutions News

