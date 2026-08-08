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Sahana System Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHANA SYSTEM

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sahana System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹812.05 Closed
-0.50₹ -4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sahana System Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹791.00₹825.00
₹812.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.61₹1,073.74
₹812.05
Open Price
₹811.00
Prev. Close
₹816.15
Volume
30,750

Source: Dion Global

Sahana System Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahana System		-3.8413.8919.573.51-18.9088.8942.27
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sahana System has declined 18.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahana System has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Sahana System Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sahana System Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5805.1808.26
10777.69795.8
20761.36777.66
50726.89751
100733.09749.83
200767.87796.75

Source: Dion Global

Sahana System Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahana System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding rose to 0.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sahana System Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahana System fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sahana System

Sahana System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72500GJ2020PLC112865 and registration number is 112865. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Ramjibhai Kakadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Hetal Pratikbhai Kakadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jinang Dineshkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Dharmishtha Prashant Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sahana System Share Price

What is the share price of Sahana System?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahana System is ₹812.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahana System?

The Sahana System is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahana System?

The market cap of Sahana System is ₹861.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahana System?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahana System are ₹825.00 and ₹791.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahana System?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahana System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahana System is ₹1,073.74 and 52-week low of Sahana System is ₹570.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sahana System performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahana System has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 19.57% over 3 months, -18.9% over 1 year, 88.89% across 3 years, and 42.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahana System?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahana System are 11.52 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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