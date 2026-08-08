Here's the live share price of Sahana System along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahana System
|-3.84
|13.89
|19.57
|3.51
|-18.90
|88.89
|42.27
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sahana System has declined 18.90% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahana System has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|805.1
|808.26
|10
|777.69
|795.8
|20
|761.36
|777.66
|50
|726.89
|751
|100
|733.09
|749.83
|200
|767.87
|796.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sahana System remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.60%, FII holding rose to 0.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahana System fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sahana System Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72500GJ2020PLC112865 and registration number is 112865. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahana System is ₹812.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahana System is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sahana System is ₹861.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahana System are ₹825.00 and ₹791.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahana System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahana System is ₹1,073.74 and 52-week low of Sahana System is ₹570.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sahana System has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 19.57% over 3 months, -18.9% over 1 year, 88.89% across 3 years, and 42.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahana System are 11.52 and 3.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global