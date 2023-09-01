Follow Us

Sahana System Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAHANA SYSTEM LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹271.35 Closed
2.25.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sahana System Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹268.00₹277.00
₹271.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.05₹289.00
₹271.35
Open Price
₹268.15
Prev. Close
₹265.50
Volume
18,000

Sahana System Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1276.07
  • R2281.03
  • R3285.07
  • Pivot
    272.03
  • S1267.07
  • S2263.03
  • S3258.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.23244.71
  • 1017.11220.59
  • 208.56195.72
  • 503.42171.92
  • 1001.710
  • 2000.860

Sahana System Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
32.4772.3558.4058.4058.4058.4058.40
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

About Sahana System Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Hetal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ekta Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nishita Sanghvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sahana System Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sahana System Ltd.?

The market cap of Sahana System Ltd. is ₹216.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sahana System Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sahana System Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sahana System Ltd. is 16.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sahana System Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahana System Ltd. is ₹271.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahana System Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahana System Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahana System Ltd. is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of Sahana System Ltd. is ₹136.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

