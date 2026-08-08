What is the share price of Sahana System? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahana System is ₹812.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Sahana System? The Sahana System is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahana System? The market cap of Sahana System is ₹861.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahana System? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahana System are ₹825.00 and ₹791.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahana System? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahana System stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahana System is ₹1,073.74 and 52-week low of Sahana System is ₹570.61 as on .

How has the Sahana System performed historically in terms of returns? The Sahana System has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 13.89% for the past month, 19.57% over 3 months, -18.9% over 1 year, 88.89% across 3 years, and 42.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahana System? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahana System are 11.52 and 3.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global