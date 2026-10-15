Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33119GJ2001PLC040121 and registration number is 040121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.