Sahajanand Medical Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹327.00-344.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poly Medicure
|-0.99
|-6.76
|-7.36
|7.94
|-13.55
|5.07
|9.87
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-7.42
|-13.02
|-23.38
|-28.2
|-68.37
|-27.48
|-17.53
|Tarsons Products
|3.17
|11.51
|13.34
|61.73
|15.47
|-12.49
|-16.21
|Q-Line Biotech
|-6.73
|-9.6
|10.73
|28.88
|28.88
|8.82
|5.2
|Laxmi Dental
|2.67
|0.1
|-11.29
|0.02
|-38.29
|-28.93
|-18.52
|Borosil Scientific
|1.99
|-8.13
|-31.08
|-4.89
|-19.8
|-11.06
|-6.79
|Vasa Denticity
|1.31
|20.1
|19.51
|20.82
|-20.64
|-4.72
|15.93
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|-11.17
|3.14
|52.51
|112.32
|65.08
|1.65
|5.18
|Nureca
|-2.41
|0.36
|19.14
|23.6
|36.08
|-3.23
|-29.71
|Aprameya Engineering
|-12.03
|-12.5
|-34.64
|-58.74
|-62.74
|9.04
|5.33
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-0.91
|5.52
|-17.94
|-11.5
|-35.1
|-18.78
|9.79
|Avience Biomedicals
|-1.77
|-22.28
|-0.75
|-34.52
|-34.52
|-13.16
|-8.12
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|4.34
|12.62
|1.07
|16.31
|-15.54
|-0.14
|-0.08
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|-5.58
|-0.32
|-6.57
|-18.6
|-39.92
|-23.16
|6.97
|Galaxy Medicare
|13.51
|8.31
|5.88
|-6.44
|-14.09
|-28.31
|-18.1
Source: Dion Global
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33119GJ2001PLC040121 and registration number is 040121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global