Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Sahajanand Medical Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 327.00-344.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poly Medicure		-0.99-6.76-7.367.94-13.555.079.87
Fischer Medical Ventures		-7.42-13.02-23.38-28.2-68.37-27.48-17.53
Tarsons Products		3.1711.5113.3461.7315.47-12.49-16.21
Q-Line Biotech		-6.73-9.610.7328.8828.888.825.2
Laxmi Dental		2.670.1-11.290.02-38.29-28.93-18.52
Borosil Scientific		1.99-8.13-31.08-4.89-19.8-11.06-6.79
Vasa Denticity		1.3120.119.5120.82-20.64-4.7215.93
QMS Medical Allied Services		-11.173.1452.51112.3265.081.655.18
Nureca		-2.410.3619.1423.636.08-3.23-29.71
Aprameya Engineering		-12.03-12.5-34.64-58.74-62.749.045.33
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-0.915.52-17.94-11.5-35.1-18.789.79
Avience Biomedicals		-1.77-22.28-0.75-34.52-34.52-13.16-8.12
Aakaar Medical Technologies		4.3412.621.0716.31-15.54-0.14-0.08
Mohini Health & Hygiene		-5.58-0.32-6.57-18.6-39.92-23.166.97
Galaxy Medicare		13.518.315.88-6.44-14.09-28.31-18.1

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Sahajanand Medical Technologies

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33119GJ2001PLC040121 and registration number is 040121. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 551.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Jose Calle Gordo
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhargav Dhirajlal Kotadia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dhirajlal Vallabhbhai Kotadia
    Chairman Emeritus & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Priyanka Dhirajlal Cohen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Rajendrakumar Kabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasis Panigrahi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sonalika Girdharilal Dhar
    Independent Director

Sahajanand Medical Technologies News

More Sahajanand Medical Technologies News
Market Pulse