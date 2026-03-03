Facebook Pixel Code
Sahaj Solar Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHAJ SOLAR

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Sahaj Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.70 Closed
-6.02₹ -7.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sahaj Solar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.20₹122.00
₹114.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.20₹323.55
₹114.70
Open Price
₹108.20
Prev. Close
₹122.05
Volume
40,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sahaj Solar has declined 8.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.82%.

Sahaj Solar’s current P/E of 8.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sahaj Solar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahaj Solar		-18.68-19.59-29.76-56.67-44.45-13.88-8.57
NTPC		-1.365.3016.9112.9520.0929.8127.35
Adani Power		-4.39-3.93-4.8313.2242.7859.7260.44
Adani Green Energy		-7.93-3.06-10.77-3.4412.3717.17-5.14
Tata Power Company		-3.000.89-3.99-5.347.4421.0328.47
JSW Energy		-1.834.822.36-5.451.5725.6441.73
Torrent Power		0.8513.4719.4118.3222.7044.9330.89
NTPC Green Energy		-2.410.94-4.37-16.53-0.22-10.32-6.33
NHPC		-3.47-6.82-4.80-7.86-0.3122.4924.15
NLC India		-4.340.385.248.4723.5646.6835.51
SJVN		-5.32-2.62-7.57-25.25-14.3429.2921.30
CESC		-1.434.10-12.47-1.0815.8129.9219.70
NAVA		-0.151.089.46-18.1049.1166.2274.20
Inox Wind Energy		-1.93-8.736.02-0.3850.32184.07120.15
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		0000000
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		0.56-6.28-25.26-21.1910.7129.2636.98
Reliance Power		-9.67-18.42-40.17-51.87-30.1929.0239.82
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-4.366.250.151.2320.4682.8719.93
KPI Green Energy		-6.20-9.92-18.97-27.12-3.7954.7791.42
Inox Green Energy Services		-7.69-8.23-25.176.3140.4051.4622.38

Over the last one year, Sahaj Solar has declined 44.45% compared to peers like NTPC (20.09%), Adani Power (42.78%), Adani Green Energy (12.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahaj Solar has underperformed peers relative to NTPC (27.35%) and Adani Power (60.44%).

Sahaj Solar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sahaj Solar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.24130.54
10140.42135.95
20144.12141.14
50153.36152.31
100173.6171.12
200213.92198.49

Sahaj Solar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahaj Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sahaj Solar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahaj Solar fact sheet for more information

About Sahaj Solar

Sahaj Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35105GJ2010PLC059713 and registration number is 059713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pramit Bharatkumar Brahmbhatt
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanaksinh Agarsinh Gohil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shradul Thakore
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sureshchandra Naharsinh Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Balshanker Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amita Jatin Parikh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niren Gautambhai Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sahaj Solar Share Price

What is the share price of Sahaj Solar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Solar is ₹114.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahaj Solar?

The Sahaj Solar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Solar?

The market cap of Sahaj Solar is ₹252.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahaj Solar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Solar are ₹122.00 and ₹108.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Solar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Solar is ₹323.55 and 52-week low of Sahaj Solar is ₹108.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sahaj Solar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahaj Solar has shown returns of -6.02% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -32.77% over 3 months, -48.82% over 1 year, -13.88% across 3 years, and -8.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahaj Solar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Solar are 8.90 and 2.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

