Here's the live share price of Sahaj Solar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sahaj Solar has declined 8.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.82%.
Sahaj Solar’s current P/E of 8.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahaj Solar
|-18.68
|-19.59
|-29.76
|-56.67
|-44.45
|-13.88
|-8.57
|NTPC
|-1.36
|5.30
|16.91
|12.95
|20.09
|29.81
|27.35
|Adani Power
|-4.39
|-3.93
|-4.83
|13.22
|42.78
|59.72
|60.44
|Adani Green Energy
|-7.93
|-3.06
|-10.77
|-3.44
|12.37
|17.17
|-5.14
|Tata Power Company
|-3.00
|0.89
|-3.99
|-5.34
|7.44
|21.03
|28.47
|JSW Energy
|-1.83
|4.82
|2.36
|-5.45
|1.57
|25.64
|41.73
|Torrent Power
|0.85
|13.47
|19.41
|18.32
|22.70
|44.93
|30.89
|NTPC Green Energy
|-2.41
|0.94
|-4.37
|-16.53
|-0.22
|-10.32
|-6.33
|NHPC
|-3.47
|-6.82
|-4.80
|-7.86
|-0.31
|22.49
|24.15
|NLC India
|-4.34
|0.38
|5.24
|8.47
|23.56
|46.68
|35.51
|SJVN
|-5.32
|-2.62
|-7.57
|-25.25
|-14.34
|29.29
|21.30
|CESC
|-1.43
|4.10
|-12.47
|-1.08
|15.81
|29.92
|19.70
|NAVA
|-0.15
|1.08
|9.46
|-18.10
|49.11
|66.22
|74.20
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.93
|-8.73
|6.02
|-0.38
|50.32
|184.07
|120.15
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|0.56
|-6.28
|-25.26
|-21.19
|10.71
|29.26
|36.98
|Reliance Power
|-9.67
|-18.42
|-40.17
|-51.87
|-30.19
|29.02
|39.82
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-4.36
|6.25
|0.15
|1.23
|20.46
|82.87
|19.93
|KPI Green Energy
|-6.20
|-9.92
|-18.97
|-27.12
|-3.79
|54.77
|91.42
|Inox Green Energy Services
|-7.69
|-8.23
|-25.17
|6.31
|40.40
|51.46
|22.38
Over the last one year, Sahaj Solar has declined 44.45% compared to peers like NTPC (20.09%), Adani Power (42.78%), Adani Green Energy (12.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahaj Solar has underperformed peers relative to NTPC (27.35%) and Adani Power (60.44%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.24
|130.54
|10
|140.42
|135.95
|20
|144.12
|141.14
|50
|153.36
|152.31
|100
|173.6
|171.12
|200
|213.92
|198.49
In the latest quarter, Sahaj Solar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.25%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahaj Solar fact sheet for more information
Sahaj Solar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35105GJ2010PLC059713 and registration number is 059713. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Solar is ₹114.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sahaj Solar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sahaj Solar is ₹252.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Solar are ₹122.00 and ₹108.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Solar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Solar is ₹323.55 and 52-week low of Sahaj Solar is ₹108.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sahaj Solar has shown returns of -6.02% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -32.77% over 3 months, -48.82% over 1 year, -13.88% across 3 years, and -8.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Solar are 8.90 and 2.22 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.