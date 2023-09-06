Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
|KPR Mill Ltd.
|-0.26
|18.71
|24.75
|25.52
|26.36
|89.58
|Trident Ltd.
|12.86
|30.72
|25.04
|37.62
|3.73
|74.48
|Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
|2.93
|20.69
|13.12
|29.02
|23.73
|2.92
|Indo Count Industries Ltd.
|-1.18
|14.48
|21.13
|83.66
|51.4
|-11.39
|Nitin Spinners Ltd.
|-7.42
|22.51
|10.71
|42.09
|34.72
|39.71
|Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
|1.11
|10.02
|9.05
|14.5
|-8.65
|4.41
|Nahar Poly Films Ltd.
|-2.33
|6.56
|3
|14.87
|-33.55
|7.98
|Axita Cotton Ltd.
|3.28
|3.08
|-0.92
|-48.9
|-14.79
|47.13
|DCM Nouvelle Ltd.
|-2.12
|21.85
|6.63
|31.46
|-9.18
|-13.79
|Precot Ltd.
|16.42
|35.84
|22.31
|57.55
|-16.99
|-6.16
|Ginni Filaments Ltd.
|10.87
|3.55
|28.57
|35.1
|-17.52
|-3.47
|Maral Overseas Ltd.
|-0.97
|17.45
|11.26
|15.57
|-7.96
|-20.76
|Ashima Ltd.
|0.77
|0
|-10.62
|-11.22
|-14.71
|-28.69
|Shiva Texyarn Ltd.
|5.37
|5.69
|30.98
|35.3
|-6.73
|-20.51
|Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.7
|58.02
|Akshar Spintex Ltd.
|2
|6.99
|11.68
|8.9
|-36.8
|1.12
|Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.
|-3.77
|5.95
|-19.29
|0.78
|56.76
|82.59
|Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.
|-3.08
|32.36
|52.28
|63.79
|132.45
|272.54
|Salona Cotspin Ltd.
|5.69
|3.59
|8.6
|18.95
|5.75
|38.16
Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
The market cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹22.31 Cr as on Sep 06, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 06, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 06, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹.00 and 52-week low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹.00 as on Sep 06, 2023.