Sahaj Fashions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAHAJ FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.10
0.330.1
As on Sep 6, 2023, 2:39 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sahaj Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.45₹32.00
₹30.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹30.10
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
21,96,000

Sahaj Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.52
  • R233.03
  • R334.07
  • Pivot
    30.48
  • S128.97
  • S227.93
  • S326.42

Sahaj Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
KPR Mill Ltd.-0.2618.7124.7525.5226.3689.58
Trident Ltd.12.8630.7225.0437.623.7374.48
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.2.9320.6913.1229.0223.732.92
Indo Count Industries Ltd.-1.1814.4821.1383.6651.4-11.39
Nitin Spinners Ltd.-7.4222.5110.7142.0934.7239.71
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.1.1110.029.0514.5-8.654.41
Nahar Poly Films Ltd.-2.336.56314.87-33.557.98
Axita Cotton Ltd.3.283.08-0.92-48.9-14.7947.13
DCM Nouvelle Ltd.-2.1221.856.6331.46-9.18-13.79
Precot Ltd.16.4235.8422.3157.55-16.99-6.16
Ginni Filaments Ltd.10.873.5528.5735.1-17.52-3.47
Maral Overseas Ltd.-0.9717.4511.2615.57-7.96-20.76
Ashima Ltd.0.770-10.62-11.22-14.71-28.69
Shiva Texyarn Ltd.5.375.6930.9835.3-6.73-20.51
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd.019.6316.3612.284.758.02
Akshar Spintex Ltd.26.9911.688.9-36.81.12
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd.-3.775.95-19.290.7856.7682.59
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd.-3.0832.3652.2863.79132.45272.54
Salona Cotspin Ltd.5.693.598.618.955.7538.16

Sahaj Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

About Sahaj Fashions Ltd.

Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended

Management

  • Mr. Norat Mal Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Prabha Lakhotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Toshniwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreya Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Behari Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sahaj Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹22.31 Cr as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the share price of Sahaj Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹30.10 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹.00 and 52-week low of Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is ₹.00 as on Sep 06, 2023.

