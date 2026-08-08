What is the share price of Sahaj Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Sahaj Fashions? The Sahaj Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Fashions? The market cap of Sahaj Fashions is ₹5.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahaj Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Fashions are ₹3.85 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Fashions is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.70 as on .

How has the Sahaj Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Sahaj Fashions has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -17.2% over 3 months, -56.0% over 1 year, -49.75% across 3 years, and -33.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions are 5.38 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global