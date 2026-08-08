Here's the live share price of Sahaj Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sahaj Fashions
|0
|-4.94
|-17.20
|-50.96
|-56.00
|-49.75
|-33.83
|KPR Mill
|2.56
|-6.19
|10.09
|10.00
|5.93
|19.01
|22.91
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.58
|-5.94
|1.73
|19.66
|52.91
|21.56
|10.39
|Trident
|1.90
|-2.93
|-6.11
|-11.12
|-10.20
|-7.58
|3.70
|Indo Count Industries
|6.32
|-0.20
|46.55
|38.87
|76.79
|26.04
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.10
|6.64
|17.12
|63.06
|72.31
|32.51
|20.83
|Faze Three
|6.01
|-5.40
|24.52
|1.20
|4.26
|15.40
|13.18
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.85
|-4.22
|-4.27
|1.89
|21.31
|98.72
|59.13
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|11.25
|8.98
|15.04
|38.62
|31.29
|8.07
|4.17
|Precot
|0.46
|4.08
|29.77
|55.80
|59.43
|70.03
|24.56
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-1.22
|-0.55
|-1.34
|3.08
|3.08
|1.02
|0.61
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.78
|-6.82
|-12.06
|-5.25
|-23.18
|0.20
|-1.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.07
|-6.92
|-12.52
|-54.66
|-52.32
|65.17
|37.52
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.13
|-11.72
|-1.38
|8.99
|-13.08
|15.53
|5.54
|Ashima
|0.61
|17.89
|7.57
|3.23
|-24.08
|11.71
|-0.66
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.16
|-42.47
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-18.24
|-11.38
|Vardhman Polytex
|8.54
|-5.26
|-6.22
|-1.97
|-31.79
|7.27
|24.15
|DCM Nouvelle
|14.23
|5.88
|-0.63
|14.92
|-11.45
|2.49
|-8.01
|Le Merite Exports
|0.60
|0.64
|-73.55
|-74.97
|-63.42
|35.79
|8.25
|Axita Cotton
|-0.27
|-3.44
|-10.65
|-21.66
|-8.75
|-18.11
|-4.76
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sahaj Fashions has declined 56.00% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahaj Fashions has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.94
|3.96
|10
|4.28
|4.25
|20
|4.77
|4.91
|50
|6.91
|6.47
|100
|8.21
|8.19
|200
|11.18
|11.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sahaj Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahaj Fashions fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17119RJ2011PLC035248 and registration number is 035248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.85 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Sahaj Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sahaj Fashions is ₹5.07 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Fashions are ₹3.85 and ₹3.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Fashions is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.70 as on Apr 13, 2026.
The Sahaj Fashions has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -17.2% over 3 months, -56.0% over 1 year, -49.75% across 3 years, and -33.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions are 5.38 and 0.15 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global