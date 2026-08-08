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Sahaj Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHAJ FASHIONS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sahaj Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.85 Closed
4.05₹ 0.15
As on Apr 13, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sahaj Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹3.85
₹3.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.70₹11.30
₹3.85
Open Price
₹3.85
Prev. Close
₹3.70
Volume
8,000

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sahaj Fashions		0-4.94-17.20-50.96-56.00-49.75-33.83
KPR Mill		2.56-6.1910.0910.005.9319.0122.91
Vardhman Textiles		3.58-5.941.7319.6652.9121.5610.39
Trident		1.90-2.93-6.11-11.12-10.20-7.583.70
Indo Count Industries		6.32-0.2046.5538.8776.7926.049.72
Nitin Spinners		6.106.6417.1263.0672.3132.5120.83
Faze Three		6.01-5.4024.521.204.2615.4013.18
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.85-4.22-4.271.8921.3198.7259.13
Ambika Cotton Mills		11.258.9815.0438.6231.298.074.17
Precot		0.464.0829.7755.8059.4370.0324.56
Rajapalayam Mills		-1.22-0.55-1.343.083.081.020.61
Nahar Poly Films		-11.78-6.82-12.06-5.25-23.180.20-1.23
AB Cotspin India		-0.07-6.92-12.52-54.66-52.3265.1737.52
Ginni Filaments		-0.13-11.72-1.388.99-13.0815.535.54
Ashima		0.6117.897.573.23-24.0811.71-0.66
Aastha Spintex		-2.16-42.47-45.34-45.34-45.34-18.24-11.38
Vardhman Polytex		8.54-5.26-6.22-1.97-31.797.2724.15
DCM Nouvelle		14.235.88-0.6314.92-11.452.49-8.01
Le Merite Exports		0.600.64-73.55-74.97-63.4235.798.25
Axita Cotton		-0.27-3.44-10.65-21.66-8.75-18.11-4.76

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sahaj Fashions has declined 56.00% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sahaj Fashions has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).

Sahaj Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.943.96
104.284.25
204.774.91
506.916.47
1008.218.19
20011.1811.27

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahaj Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sahaj Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sahaj Fashions fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sahaj Fashions

Sahaj Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17119RJ2011PLC035248 and registration number is 035248. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Norat Mal Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Toshniwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Prabha Lakhotia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Toshniwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Omprakash Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Behari Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sahaj Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Sahaj Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.85 as on Apr 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahaj Fashions?

The Sahaj Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Fashions?

The market cap of Sahaj Fashions is ₹5.07 Cr as on Apr 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahaj Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Fashions are ₹3.85 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Fashions is ₹11.30 and 52-week low of Sahaj Fashions is ₹3.70 as on Apr 13, 2026.

How has the Sahaj Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahaj Fashions has shown returns of 4.05% over the past day, -4.94% for the past month, -17.2% over 3 months, -56.0% over 1 year, -49.75% across 3 years, and -33.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Fashions are 5.38 and 0.15 on Apr 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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