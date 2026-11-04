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Sahaj Digital Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAHAJ DIGITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sahaj Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.26 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.11
As on Nov 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sahaj Digital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.26₹59.26
₹59.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.24₹173.45
₹59.26
Open Price
₹59.26
Prev. Close
₹62.37
Volume
606

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Digital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jolly Plastic Industries		-5.2735.2441.7764.57-65.83-32.44-20.96
Tata Capital		10.754.86-8.211.551.340.280.17
Aditya Birla Capital		8.071.21-9.409.5914.1530.1129.40
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		4.380.3016.5520.780.0558.6934.44
360 One Wam		7.940.80-6.49-0.32-2.7526.0021.45
HDB Financial Services		-0.20-19.13-26.44-24.28-30.44-15.71-9.75
Max Financial Services		-3.92-12.10-22.76-26.26-24.1210.003.85
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.317.1811.1226.4347.1765.3373.38
Nuvama Wealth Management		10.552.485.6740.2530.8148.0129.48
Angel One		7.309.593.221.0621.293.3720.44
Tata Investment Corporation		-0.64-10.98-18.23-22.81-30.7720.1129.22
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		10.71-0.64-11.39-16.42-30.407.4515.25
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		-7.80-21.16-19.76-21.995.5522.004.81
Computer Age Management Services		1.660.47-13.61-6.02-11.8412.893.02
KFIN Technologies		-0.61-0.61-8.71-0.24-21.8322.4918.82
Bajaj Nivesh		3.13-3.20-13.21-2.25-18.5816.2622.68
JSW Holdings		-3.52-4.12-9.41-11.85-35.7033.6418.33
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		0.62-6.67-13.791.6412.0936.9538.81
Edelweiss Financial Services		1.79-7.757.537.028.4127.538.98
EAAA India Alternatives		-0.29-0.29-0.29-0.29-0.29-0.10-0.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jolly Plastic Industries has declined 65.83% compared to peers like Tata Capital (1.34%), Aditya Birla Capital (14.15%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (0.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Jolly Plastic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (0.17%) and Aditya Birla Capital (29.40%).

Sahaj Digital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Digital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.7264.37
1059.0561.07
2053.5756.67
5048.3950.33
1004347.05
20045.0454.37

Source: Dion Global

Sahaj Digital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sahaj Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sahaj Digital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTSahaj Digital - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
Oct 21, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTJolly Plastic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On November 12, 2026.
Oct 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTJolly Plastic Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 16, 2026.
Oct 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTJolly Plastic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Aug 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTJolly Plastic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Sahaj Digital

Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1981PLC004932 and registration number is 004932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Braj Mohan Singh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sandeep Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Parul Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sahaj Digital Share Price

What is the share price of Sahaj Digital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Digital is ₹59.26 as on Nov 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sahaj Digital?

The Sahaj Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Digital?

The market cap of Sahaj Digital is ₹39.56 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahaj Digital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Digital are ₹59.26 and ₹59.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Digital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Digital is ₹173.45 and 52-week low of Sahaj Digital is ₹18.24 as on Nov 03, 2026.

How has the Sahaj Digital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sahaj Digital has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 35.24% for the past month, 41.77% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, -32.44% across 3 years, and -20.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahaj Digital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Digital are 0.00 and 5.82 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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