Here's the live share price of Sahaj Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jolly Plastic Industries
|-5.27
|35.24
|41.77
|64.57
|-65.83
|-32.44
|-20.96
|Tata Capital
|10.75
|4.86
|-8.21
|1.55
|1.34
|0.28
|0.17
|Aditya Birla Capital
|8.07
|1.21
|-9.40
|9.59
|14.15
|30.11
|29.40
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|4.38
|0.30
|16.55
|20.78
|0.05
|58.69
|34.44
|360 One Wam
|7.94
|0.80
|-6.49
|-0.32
|-2.75
|26.00
|21.45
|HDB Financial Services
|-0.20
|-19.13
|-26.44
|-24.28
|-30.44
|-15.71
|-9.75
|Max Financial Services
|-3.92
|-12.10
|-22.76
|-26.26
|-24.12
|10.00
|3.85
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.31
|7.18
|11.12
|26.43
|47.17
|65.33
|73.38
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|10.55
|2.48
|5.67
|40.25
|30.81
|48.01
|29.48
|Angel One
|7.30
|9.59
|3.22
|1.06
|21.29
|3.37
|20.44
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-0.64
|-10.98
|-18.23
|-22.81
|-30.77
|20.11
|29.22
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|10.71
|-0.64
|-11.39
|-16.42
|-30.40
|7.45
|15.25
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|-7.80
|-21.16
|-19.76
|-21.99
|5.55
|22.00
|4.81
|Computer Age Management Services
|1.66
|0.47
|-13.61
|-6.02
|-11.84
|12.89
|3.02
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.61
|-0.61
|-8.71
|-0.24
|-21.83
|22.49
|18.82
|Bajaj Nivesh
|3.13
|-3.20
|-13.21
|-2.25
|-18.58
|16.26
|22.68
|JSW Holdings
|-3.52
|-4.12
|-9.41
|-11.85
|-35.70
|33.64
|18.33
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|0.62
|-6.67
|-13.79
|1.64
|12.09
|36.95
|38.81
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|1.79
|-7.75
|7.53
|7.02
|8.41
|27.53
|8.98
|EAAA India Alternatives
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.10
|-0.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jolly Plastic Industries has declined 65.83% compared to peers like Tata Capital (1.34%), Aditya Birla Capital (14.15%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (0.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Jolly Plastic Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (0.17%) and Aditya Birla Capital (29.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62.72
|64.37
|10
|59.05
|61.07
|20
|53.57
|56.67
|50
|48.39
|50.33
|100
|43
|47.05
|200
|45.04
|54.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sahaj Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Sahaj Digital - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
|Oct 21, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Jolly Plastic Ind. - Shareholder Meeting - EGM On November 12, 2026.
|Oct 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Jolly Plastic Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 16, 2026.
|Oct 06, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Jolly Plastic Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Aug 18, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Jolly Plastic Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Jolly Plastic Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1981PLC004932 and registration number is 004932. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Digital is ₹59.26 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Sahaj Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sahaj Digital is ₹39.56 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Digital are ₹59.26 and ₹59.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Digital is ₹173.45 and 52-week low of Sahaj Digital is ₹18.24 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Sahaj Digital has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 35.24% for the past month, 41.77% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, -32.44% across 3 years, and -20.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Digital are 0.00 and 5.82 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global