What is the share price of Sahaj Digital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sahaj Digital is ₹59.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Sahaj Digital? The Sahaj Digital is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sahaj Digital? The market cap of Sahaj Digital is ₹39.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sahaj Digital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sahaj Digital are ₹59.26 and ₹59.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sahaj Digital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sahaj Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sahaj Digital is ₹173.45 and 52-week low of Sahaj Digital is ₹18.24 as on .

How has the Sahaj Digital performed historically in terms of returns? The Sahaj Digital has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 35.24% for the past month, 41.77% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, -32.44% across 3 years, and -20.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sahaj Digital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sahaj Digital are 0.00 and 5.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global