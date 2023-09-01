Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.80
|21.48
|33.58
|57.81
|33.05
|33.05
|33.05
|2.01
|-6.25
|11.02
|-1.14
|-24.42
|64.23
|36.56
|8.80
|6.01
|35.63
|30.63
|23.08
|371.71
|279.95
|1.56
|17.74
|18.26
|35.58
|25.83
|-1.32
|-1.32
|4.14
|-3.42
|-2.57
|-0.63
|-19.66
|72.62
|26.58
|7.26
|7.45
|-11.47
|34.47
|5.98
|141.48
|7.82
|-0.39
|-6.91
|26.38
|48.86
|19.38
|117.88
|36.24
|8.87
|1.95
|2.71
|0.29
|-27.51
|183.75
|74.62
|17.71
|27.59
|94.26
|90.90
|68.15
|729.74
|437.92
|1.05
|8.48
|2.79
|31.19
|14.99
|140.35
|-6.44
|12.00
|-16.42
|-51.09
|-73.21
|-65.43
|31.72
|-6.67
|0
|59.26
|65.38
|27.00
|1.35
|-31.12
|-28.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sah Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24201RJ1992PLC006657 and registration number is 006657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹306.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹118.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sah Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹119.25 and 52-week low of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹67.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.