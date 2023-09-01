Follow Us

SAH POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Petrochemicals - Polymers | Smallcap | NSE
₹118.75 Closed
2.552.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sah Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.80₹120.90
₹118.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.25₹119.25
₹118.75
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹115.80
Volume
2,74,742

Sah Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1122.23
  • R2126.12
  • R3131.33
  • Pivot
    117.02
  • S1113.13
  • S2107.92
  • S3104.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.85116.21
  • 108.93114.72
  • 204.46110.97
  • 501.78103.38
  • 1000.8995.78
  • 2000.450

Sah Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8021.4833.5857.8133.0533.0533.05
2.01-6.2511.02-1.14-24.4264.2336.56
8.806.0135.6330.6323.08371.71279.95
1.5617.7418.2635.5825.83-1.32-1.32
4.14-3.42-2.57-0.63-19.6672.6226.58
7.267.45-11.4734.475.98141.487.82
-0.39-6.9126.3848.8619.38117.8836.24
8.871.952.710.29-27.51183.7574.62
17.7127.5994.2690.9068.15729.74437.92
1.058.482.7931.1914.99140.35-6.44
12.00-16.42-51.09-73.21-65.4331.72-6.67
059.2665.3827.001.35-31.12-28.33

Sah Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sah Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sah Polymers Ltd.

Sah Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24201RJ1992PLC006657 and registration number is 006657. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Murtaza Ali Moti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Asad Daud
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Suthar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khanderao Raut
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chetna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sah Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sah Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹306.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd. is 3.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sah Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹118.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sah Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sah Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹119.25 and 52-week low of Sah Polymers Ltd. is ₹67.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

