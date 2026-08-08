What is the share price of Sagarsoft (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagarsoft (India) is ₹97.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Sagarsoft (India)? The Sagarsoft (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagarsoft (India)? The market cap of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹62.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagarsoft (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagarsoft (India) are ₹101.00 and ₹82.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagarsoft (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagarsoft (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹165.90 and 52-week low of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹56.20 as on .

How has the Sagarsoft (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Sagarsoft (India) has shown returns of 11.73% over the past day, 42.24% for the past month, 33.24% over 3 months, -30.56% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India) are -19.87 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global