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Sagarsoft (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAGARSOFT (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Sagarsoft (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.28 Closed
11.73₹ 10.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sagarsoft (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.50₹101.00
₹97.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.20₹165.90
₹97.28
Open Price
₹82.50
Prev. Close
₹87.07
Volume
17,721

Source: Dion Global

Sagarsoft (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sagarsoft (India)		31.4842.2433.240.29-30.56-11.41-15.83
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sagarsoft (India) has declined 30.56% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagarsoft (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Sagarsoft (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sagarsoft (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.3479.25
1078.0478.31
2075.0476.95
5072.9475.35
10074.5278.31
20088.4190.95

Source: Dion Global

Sagarsoft (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sagarsoft (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sagarsoft (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTSagarsoft (India) - Submission Of Statement Of Utilization Of Funds - Intimation Under Regulation 32 (3) Of The SEBI (LODR) R
Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSagarsoft (India) - Intimation Regarding Consolidation Of Operations
Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTSagarsoft (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standa
Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSagarsoft (India) - We Herewith Submit The First Quarter Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Per
Jul 24, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTSagarsoft (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting -Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) R

Source: Dion Global

About Sagarsoft (India)

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC023823 and registration number is 023823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. M Jagadeesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Pradeep Kumar Reddy
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kondrella Roopesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Satish Chander Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Keerthi Anantha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Venkat Ramana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Ramananda Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Janardhan Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kanakadhara Srinivasan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sagarsoft (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Sagarsoft (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagarsoft (India) is ₹97.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sagarsoft (India)?

The Sagarsoft (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagarsoft (India)?

The market cap of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹62.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagarsoft (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagarsoft (India) are ₹101.00 and ₹82.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagarsoft (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagarsoft (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹165.90 and 52-week low of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹56.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sagarsoft (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sagarsoft (India) has shown returns of 11.73% over the past day, 42.24% for the past month, 33.24% over 3 months, -30.56% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India) are -19.87 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sagarsoft (India) News

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