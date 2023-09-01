Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAGARSOFT (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹141.00 Closed
0.280.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.85₹142.80
₹141.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.30₹170.70
₹141.00
Open Price
₹142.80
Prev. Close
₹140.60
Volume
2,503

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1142.92
  • R2144.83
  • R3146.87
  • Pivot
    140.88
  • S1138.97
  • S2136.93
  • S3135.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.36140.45
  • 10138.16140.46
  • 20141.1140.5
  • 50151.68141.42
  • 100154.81142.58
  • 200173.73145.64

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.32-0.95-0.70-0.60-10.93156.6048.42
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Sep, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC023823 and registration number is 023823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Sreekanth Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. M Jagadeesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Pradeep Kumar Reddy
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Satish Chander Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kondrella Roopesh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N Hari Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelima Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Keerthi Anantha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Venkat Ramana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K V Ramananda Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹90.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is 62.72 and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹141.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹170.70 and 52-week low of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹116.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data