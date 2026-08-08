Here's the live share price of Sagarsoft (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sagarsoft (India)
|31.48
|42.24
|33.24
|0.29
|-30.56
|-11.41
|-15.83
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sagarsoft (India) has declined 30.56% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagarsoft (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.34
|79.25
|10
|78.04
|78.31
|20
|75.04
|76.95
|50
|72.94
|75.35
|100
|74.52
|78.31
|200
|88.41
|90.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sagarsoft (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Sagarsoft (India) - Submission Of Statement Of Utilization Of Funds - Intimation Under Regulation 32 (3) Of The SEBI (LODR) R
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Sagarsoft (India) - Intimation Regarding Consolidation Of Operations
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Sagarsoft (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Regulation 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 - Furnishing Of Un-Audited Standa
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Sagarsoft (India) - We Herewith Submit The First Quarter Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Per
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Sagarsoft (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting -Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) R
Source: Dion Global
Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC023823 and registration number is 023823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagarsoft (India) is ₹97.28 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagarsoft (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹62.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagarsoft (India) are ₹101.00 and ₹82.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagarsoft (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹165.90 and 52-week low of Sagarsoft (India) is ₹56.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagarsoft (India) has shown returns of 11.73% over the past day, 42.24% for the past month, 33.24% over 3 months, -30.56% over 1 year, -11.41% across 3 years, and -15.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India) are -19.87 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global