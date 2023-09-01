Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.32
|-0.95
|-0.70
|-0.60
|-10.93
|156.60
|48.42
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1996PLC023823 and registration number is 023823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹90.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is 62.72 and PB ratio of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is 1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹141.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹170.70 and 52-week low of Sagarsoft (India) Ltd. is ₹116.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.