SAGAR PRODUCTIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.11 Closed
4.980.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sagar Productions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.91₹2.11
₹2.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.83₹4.12
₹2.11
Open Price
₹1.91
Prev. Close
₹2.01
Volume
5,806

Sagar Productions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.18
  • R22.24
  • R32.38
  • Pivot
    2.04
  • S11.98
  • S21.84
  • S31.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.972.02
  • 103.062.19
  • 202.992.48
  • 502.962.62
  • 1002.932.55
  • 2002.82.6

Sagar Productions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.11-22.99-48.54-9.05-29.67-74.79-81.03
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Sagar Productions Ltd. Share Holdings

Sagar Productions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sagar Productions Ltd.

Sagar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1980PLC170432 and registration number is 170432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalakad Sathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prakash Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amey Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Punam Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Parashar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanuraj Adhikari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sagar Productions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Productions Ltd.?

The market cap of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹16.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagar Productions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sagar Productions Ltd. is -55.67 and PB ratio of Sagar Productions Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sagar Productions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Productions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Productions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹4.12 and 52-week low of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

