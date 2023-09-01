Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sagar Productions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000MH1980PLC170432 and registration number is 170432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹16.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sagar Productions Ltd. is -55.67 and PB ratio of Sagar Productions Ltd. is 1.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Productions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹4.12 and 52-week low of Sagar Productions Ltd. is ₹1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.