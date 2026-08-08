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Sagar Diamonds Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAGAR DIAMONDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Sagar Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 09, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sagar Diamonds Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.00₹13.00
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.86₹28.68
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Diamonds Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sagar Diamonds		01.09-8.71-21.73-54.19-32.836.70
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sagar Diamonds has declined 54.19% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagar Diamonds has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Sagar Diamonds Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Diamonds Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.3313.36
1014.0114.32
2016.5916.31
5021.420.32
10024.6225.09
20035.4331.11

Source: Dion Global

Sagar Diamonds Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sagar Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sagar Diamonds Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jan 31, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTSagar Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jan 30, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTSagar Diamonds - Clarification For Delay Filing
Jan 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTSagar Diamonds - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jan 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSagar Diamonds - Results- Financial Result March 2025
Dec 18, 2025, 12:03 AM IST ISTSagar Diamonds - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sagar Diamonds

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912GJ2015PLC083846 and registration number is 083846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav Dipak Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tanuja Durvesh Parab
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Mahesh Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samson Charles William
    Prof.Director

FAQs on Sagar Diamonds Share Price

What is the share price of Sagar Diamonds?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Diamonds is ₹13.00 as on Jun 09, 2025.

What kind of stock is Sagar Diamonds?

The Sagar Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Diamonds?

The market cap of Sagar Diamonds is ₹16.44 Cr as on Jun 09, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagar Diamonds?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Diamonds are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Diamonds?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Diamonds is ₹28.68 and 52-week low of Sagar Diamonds is ₹12.86 as on Jun 09, 2025.

How has the Sagar Diamonds performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sagar Diamonds has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, -8.71% over 3 months, -54.19% over 1 year, -32.83% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds are 0.00 and 1.30 on Jun 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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