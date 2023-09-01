Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912GJ2015PLC083846 and registration number is 083846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6257.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.