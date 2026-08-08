What is the share price of Sagar Diamonds? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Diamonds is ₹13.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sagar Diamonds? The Sagar Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Diamonds? The market cap of Sagar Diamonds is ₹16.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagar Diamonds? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Diamonds are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Diamonds? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Diamonds is ₹28.68 and 52-week low of Sagar Diamonds is ₹12.86 as on .

How has the Sagar Diamonds performed historically in terms of returns? The Sagar Diamonds has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, -8.71% over 3 months, -54.19% over 1 year, -32.83% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds are 0.00 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global