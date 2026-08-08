Here's the live share price of Sagar Diamonds along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sagar Diamonds
|0
|1.09
|-8.71
|-21.73
|-54.19
|-32.83
|6.70
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sagar Diamonds has declined 54.19% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagar Diamonds has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.33
|13.36
|10
|14.01
|14.32
|20
|16.59
|16.31
|50
|21.4
|20.32
|100
|24.62
|25.09
|200
|35.43
|31.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sagar Diamonds remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jan 31, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Sagar Diamonds - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jan 30, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Sagar Diamonds - Clarification For Delay Filing
|Jan 21, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Sagar Diamonds - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jan 20, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Sagar Diamonds - Results- Financial Result March 2025
|Dec 18, 2025, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Sagar Diamonds - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912GJ2015PLC083846 and registration number is 083846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Diamonds is ₹13.00 as on Jun 09, 2025.
The Sagar Diamonds is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sagar Diamonds is ₹16.44 Cr as on Jun 09, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagar Diamonds are ₹13.00 and ₹13.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Diamonds stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Diamonds is ₹28.68 and 52-week low of Sagar Diamonds is ₹12.86 as on Jun 09, 2025.
The Sagar Diamonds has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.09% for the past month, -8.71% over 3 months, -54.19% over 1 year, -32.83% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds are 0.00 and 1.30 on Jun 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global