SAGAR DIAMONDS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.24₹39.45
₹38.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹92.00
₹38.85
Open Price
₹37.24
Prev. Close
₹38.85
Volume
0

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.79
  • R240.72
  • R342
  • Pivot
    38.51
  • S137.58
  • S236.3
  • S335.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.637.79
  • 1035.8337.62
  • 2037.2336.9
  • 5043.3337.58
  • 10043.740.89
  • 20041.0642.63

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.746.1816.84-35.25-18.21479.8593.28
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. Share Holdings

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Sagar Diamonds Ltd.

Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912GJ2015PLC083846 and registration number is 083846. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6257.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav Dipak Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manendra Pratap Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bandana Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurin Rasiklal Shah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sagar Diamonds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Diamonds Ltd.?

The market cap of Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is ₹49.12 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagar Diamonds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is 0.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sagar Diamonds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is ₹38.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagar Diamonds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagar Diamonds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is ₹92.00 and 52-week low of Sagar Diamonds Ltd. is ₹30.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

