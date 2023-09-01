What is the Market Cap of Saffron Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹2.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.61 and PB ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.26 as on .

What is the share price of Saffron Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 as on .