Saffron Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAFFRON INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.87 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saffron Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.87₹3.87
₹3.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.84₹7.81
₹3.87
Open Price
₹3.87
Prev. Close
₹3.87
Volume
0

Saffron Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.87
  • R23.87
  • R33.87
  • Pivot
    3.87
  • S13.87
  • S23.87
  • S33.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.033.58
  • 106.53.41
  • 206.613.39
  • 506.013.81
  • 10064.37
  • 2005.054.74

Saffron Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.1826.47-3.25-24.12-46.6228.15-34.18
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Saffron Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Saffron Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saffron Industries Ltd.

Saffron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1993PLC071683 and registration number is 071683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Maheshwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Thomas George David
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shekhar Madhav Chandle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriranga Vinod Maheshwari
    Director

FAQs on Saffron Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saffron Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹2.78 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.61 and PB ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Saffron Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saffron Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saffron Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹7.81 and 52-week low of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹2.84 as on Aug 31, 2023.

