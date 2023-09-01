Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saffron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1993PLC071683 and registration number is 071683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹2.78 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.61 and PB ratio of Saffron Industries Ltd. is -0.26 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹3.87 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saffron Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹7.81 and 52-week low of Saffron Industries Ltd. is ₹2.84 as on Aug 31, 2023.