What is the share price of Saffron Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries is ₹26.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Saffron Industries? The Saffron Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saffron Industries? The market cap of Saffron Industries is ₹19.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saffron Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saffron Industries are ₹27.34 and ₹26.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saffron Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saffron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saffron Industries is ₹104.13 and 52-week low of Saffron Industries is ₹22.11 as on .

How has the Saffron Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Saffron Industries has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -15.4% for the past month, -19.76% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 105.59% across 3 years, and 48.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saffron Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saffron Industries are 11.20 and -2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global