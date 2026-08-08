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Saffron Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAFFRON INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Saffron Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.59 Closed
0.34₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saffron Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.50₹27.34
₹26.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.11₹104.13
₹26.59
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹26.50
Volume
729

Source: Dion Global

Saffron Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saffron Industries		1.49-10.23-22.05-225.31105.5948.92
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saffron Industries has gained 5.31% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Saffron Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Saffron Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saffron Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.3726.61
1026.426.6
2027.1727.03
5029.0428.37
10029.4729.88
20037.2530.38

Source: Dion Global

Saffron Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saffron Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saffron Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTSaffron Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTSaffron Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
Jul 25, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSaffron Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Consideration Of Un
Jul 08, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTSaffron Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTSaffron Industries - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026 For Submission Of Annual Audited Financial Result

Source: Dion Global

About Saffron Industries

Saffron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1993PLC071683 and registration number is 071683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Maheshwari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Manoj Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shriranga Vinod Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shekhar Madhav Chandle
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thomas George David
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saffron Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Saffron Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries is ₹26.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saffron Industries?

The Saffron Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saffron Industries?

The market cap of Saffron Industries is ₹19.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saffron Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saffron Industries are ₹27.34 and ₹26.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saffron Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saffron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saffron Industries is ₹104.13 and 52-week low of Saffron Industries is ₹22.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saffron Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saffron Industries has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -15.4% for the past month, -19.76% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 105.59% across 3 years, and 48.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saffron Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saffron Industries are 11.20 and -2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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