Here's the live share price of Saffron Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saffron Industries
|1.49
|-10.23
|-22.05
|-22
|5.31
|105.59
|48.92
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saffron Industries has gained 5.31% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Saffron Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.37
|26.61
|10
|26.4
|26.6
|20
|27.17
|27.03
|50
|29.04
|28.37
|100
|29.47
|29.88
|200
|37.25
|30.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saffron Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Saffron Industries - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Saffron Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June,
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Saffron Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors For Consideration Of Un
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Saffron Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Saffron Industries - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May 2026 For Submission Of Annual Audited Financial Result
Source: Dion Global
Saffron Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1993PLC071683 and registration number is 071683. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saffron Industries is ₹26.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saffron Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saffron Industries is ₹19.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saffron Industries are ₹27.34 and ₹26.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saffron Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saffron Industries is ₹104.13 and 52-week low of Saffron Industries is ₹22.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saffron Industries has shown returns of 0.34% over the past day, -15.4% for the past month, -19.76% over 3 months, 7.39% over 1 year, 105.59% across 3 years, and 48.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saffron Industries are 11.20 and -2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global