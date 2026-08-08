What is the share price of Safa Systems & Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹22.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Safa Systems & Technologies? The Safa Systems & Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Safa Systems & Technologies? The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹55.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Safa Systems & Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Safa Systems & Technologies are ₹22.39 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safa Systems & Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safa Systems & Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹15.45 as on .

How has the Safa Systems & Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Safa Systems & Technologies has shown returns of 13.42% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, -3.45% over 3 months, -43.74% over 1 year, 31.93% across 3 years, and 7.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies are 22.23 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global