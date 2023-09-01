What is the Market Cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.97 as on .

What is the share price of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on .