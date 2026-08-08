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Safa Systems & Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAFA SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Safa Systems & Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.39 Closed
13.42₹ 2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Safa Systems & Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.80₹22.39
₹22.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.45₹39.80
₹22.39
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹19.74
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Safa Systems & Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Safa Systems & Technologies		24.3913.08-3.4525.86-43.7431.937.32
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Safa Systems & Technologies has declined 43.74% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Safa Systems & Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Safa Systems & Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Safa Systems & Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.8418.44
1019.2618.88
2019.619.4
5020.7620.12
10019.7620.61
20020.7919.94

Source: Dion Global

Safa Systems & Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Safa Systems & Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Safa Systems & Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTSafa Systems & Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSafa Systems & Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSafa Systems & Tech - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requi
Jun 26, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTSafa Systems & Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
May 31, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTSafa Systems & Tech - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year

Source: Dion Global

About Safa Systems & Technologies

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100KL2021PLC071051 and registration number is 071051. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sruthi Muhammed Ali
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bengolan Anilkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith
    Independent Director

FAQs on Safa Systems & Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Safa Systems & Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹22.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Safa Systems & Technologies?

The Safa Systems & Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Safa Systems & Technologies?

The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹55.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Safa Systems & Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Safa Systems & Technologies are ₹22.39 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safa Systems & Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safa Systems & Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹15.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Safa Systems & Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Safa Systems & Technologies has shown returns of 13.42% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, -3.45% over 3 months, -43.74% over 1 year, 31.93% across 3 years, and 7.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies are 22.23 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Safa Systems & Technologies News

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