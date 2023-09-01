Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.71
|8.89
|20.98
|33.58
|-4.39
|-30.71
|-30.71
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100KL2021PLC071051 and registration number is 071051. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.43 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.97 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.90 and 52-week low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on Aug 29, 2023.