SAFA SYSTEMS & TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.21₹11.40
₹10.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.19₹16.90
₹10.90
Open Price
₹11.40
Prev. Close
₹10.90
Volume
0

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.46
  • R212.03
  • R312.65
  • Pivot
    10.84
  • S110.27
  • S29.65
  • S39.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.5110.64
  • 1011.0510.45
  • 2012.3910.17
  • 5011.629.65
  • 10010.259.59
  • 2007.69.83

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.718.8920.9833.58-4.39-30.71-30.71
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.

Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100KL2021PLC071051 and registration number is 071051. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 126.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Faizal Bavaraparambil Abdul Khader
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sruthi Muhammed Ali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bavaraparambil Abdhulkadher Hydrose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bengolan Anilkumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankaranarayanan Nair Sreejith
    Independent Director

FAQs on Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.43 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is 0.97 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹16.90 and 52-week low of Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.19 as on Aug 29, 2023.

