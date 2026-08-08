Here's the live share price of Safa Systems & Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Safa Systems & Technologies
|24.39
|13.08
|-3.45
|25.86
|-43.74
|31.93
|7.32
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Safa Systems & Technologies has declined 43.74% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Safa Systems & Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.84
|18.44
|10
|19.26
|18.88
|20
|19.6
|19.4
|50
|20.76
|20.12
|100
|19.76
|20.61
|200
|20.79
|19.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Safa Systems & Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Safa Systems & Tech - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On Wednesday, August 19, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Safa Systems & Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Safa Systems & Tech - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requi
|Jun 26, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Safa Systems & Tech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
|May 31, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Safa Systems & Tech - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Financial Year
Source: Dion Global
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100KL2021PLC071051 and registration number is 071051. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 433.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹22.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Safa Systems & Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹55.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Safa Systems & Technologies are ₹22.39 and ₹19.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Safa Systems & Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹39.80 and 52-week low of Safa Systems & Technologies is ₹15.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Safa Systems & Technologies has shown returns of 13.42% over the past day, 13.08% for the past month, -3.45% over 3 months, -43.74% over 1 year, 31.93% across 3 years, and 7.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Safa Systems & Technologies are 22.23 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global