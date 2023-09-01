Follow Us

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Share Price

SADHNA BROADCAST LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.63 Closed
0.650.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.52₹4.65
₹4.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.15₹26.35
₹4.63
Open Price
₹4.58
Prev. Close
₹4.60
Volume
1,23,668

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.68
  • R24.73
  • R34.81
  • Pivot
    4.6
  • S14.55
  • S24.47
  • S34.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.344.63
  • 1012.914.66
  • 2015.524.71
  • 5020.174.83
  • 10017.255.37
  • 20010.036.73

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.91-5.12-11.30-18.34-74.35395.1923.80
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Share Holdings

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.

Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100DL1994PLC059093 and registration number is 059093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tajinder Kaur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpan Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Sakshi Wadhwa
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha
    Director

FAQs on Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.?

The market cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹46.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is -169.6 and PB ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

