Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.91
|-5.12
|-11.30
|-18.34
|-74.35
|395.19
|23.80
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.34
|15.94
|36.50
|40.71
|23.37
|32.71
|-20.73
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100DL1994PLC059093 and registration number is 059093. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹46.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is -169.6 and PB ratio of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is 3.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹4.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd. is ₹4.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.