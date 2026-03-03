Facebook Pixel Code
Sadhav Shipping Share Price

NSE
BSE

SADHAV SHIPPING

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Sadhav Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.50 Closed
-5.67₹ -6.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Sadhav Shipping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹104.00₹115.00
₹106.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.95₹131.90
₹106.50
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹112.90
Volume
15,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sadhav Shipping has declined 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.75%.

Sadhav Shipping’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sadhav Shipping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sadhav Shipping		-8.586.557.58-8.312.26-9.09-5.56
Great Eastern Shipping Company		0.248.0720.0438.3461.3831.7632.27
Shipping Corporation of India		-1.4415.7712.1415.3878.3029.3215.69
Shreeji Shipping Global		-2.452.9514.3254.2453.0015.238.88
Seamec		2.759.4936.3743.4444.7031.7322.58
Essar Shipping		-7.18-12.90-14.10-3.766.4935.5820.54
ABS Marine Services		0.56-8.16-20.73-11.6747.37-16.48-10.24
Transworld Shipping Lines		-8.80-24.44-26.99-49.95-46.08-19.508.84
Arvind Port and Infra		12.50-6.67-29.84-39.42-41.61-26.72-17.02

Over the last one year, Sadhav Shipping has gained 2.26% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadhav Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).

Sadhav Shipping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sadhav Shipping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.15113.64
10112.9112.38
20106.56109.53
50104.64106.41
100104.64106.2
200107.44111.21

Sadhav Shipping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sadhav Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sadhav Shipping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sadhav Shipping fact sheet for more information

About Sadhav Shipping

Sadhav Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35100MH1996PLC101909 and registration number is 101909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Kant Choudhury
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Sadhana Choudhury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vedant Choudhury
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Subhas Chandra Choudhury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Bhushan Nagpal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Bal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadhav Shipping Share Price

What is the share price of Sadhav Shipping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhav Shipping is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sadhav Shipping?

The Sadhav Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadhav Shipping?

The market cap of Sadhav Shipping is ₹152.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadhav Shipping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadhav Shipping are ₹115.00 and ₹104.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadhav Shipping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhav Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhav Shipping is ₹131.90 and 52-week low of Sadhav Shipping is ₹76.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sadhav Shipping performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sadhav Shipping has shown returns of -5.67% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -0.93% over 3 months, -0.75% over 1 year, -9.09% across 3 years, and -5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadhav Shipping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadhav Shipping are 0.00 and 1.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

