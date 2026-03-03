Here's the live share price of Sadhav Shipping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sadhav Shipping has declined 5.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -0.75%.
Sadhav Shipping’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sadhav Shipping
|-8.58
|6.55
|7.58
|-8.31
|2.26
|-9.09
|-5.56
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|0.24
|8.07
|20.04
|38.34
|61.38
|31.76
|32.27
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-1.44
|15.77
|12.14
|15.38
|78.30
|29.32
|15.69
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|-2.45
|2.95
|14.32
|54.24
|53.00
|15.23
|8.88
|Seamec
|2.75
|9.49
|36.37
|43.44
|44.70
|31.73
|22.58
|Essar Shipping
|-7.18
|-12.90
|-14.10
|-3.76
|6.49
|35.58
|20.54
|ABS Marine Services
|0.56
|-8.16
|-20.73
|-11.67
|47.37
|-16.48
|-10.24
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-8.80
|-24.44
|-26.99
|-49.95
|-46.08
|-19.50
|8.84
|Arvind Port and Infra
|12.50
|-6.67
|-29.84
|-39.42
|-41.61
|-26.72
|-17.02
Over the last one year, Sadhav Shipping has gained 2.26% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.38%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.30%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadhav Shipping has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.27%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.15
|113.64
|10
|112.9
|112.38
|20
|106.56
|109.53
|50
|104.64
|106.41
|100
|104.64
|106.2
|200
|107.44
|111.21
In the latest quarter, Sadhav Shipping remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.06%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sadhav Shipping fact sheet for more information
Sadhav Shipping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35100MH1996PLC101909 and registration number is 101909. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadhav Shipping is ₹106.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sadhav Shipping is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sadhav Shipping is ₹152.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadhav Shipping are ₹115.00 and ₹104.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadhav Shipping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadhav Shipping is ₹131.90 and 52-week low of Sadhav Shipping is ₹76.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sadhav Shipping has shown returns of -5.67% over the past day, 2.4% for the past month, -0.93% over 3 months, -0.75% over 1 year, -9.09% across 3 years, and -5.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadhav Shipping are 0.00 and 1.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.