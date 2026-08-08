What is the share price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹91.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are ₹2.66 and ₹2.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Infrastructure Project stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.05 as on .

How has the Sadbhav Infrastructure Project performed historically in terms of returns? The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -10.34% over 3 months, -32.82% over 1 year, -12.57% across 3 years, and -35.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are -4.60 and -0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global