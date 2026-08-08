Here's the live share price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
|-0.38
|-4.41
|-10.34
|-34.18
|-32.82
|-12.57
|-35.72
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has declined 32.82% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.47
|2.53
|10
|2.39
|2.49
|20
|2.5
|2.52
|50
|2.73
|2.65
|100
|2.75
|2.83
|200
|3.21
|3.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,93,284
|0
|0.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Sadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Intimation For Publication Of Newspaper Notice To Equity Shareholders In Respect
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Sadbhav Infra. Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On 11Th August 20
|May 28, 2026, 07:45 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Announcement Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|May 28, 2026, 07:40 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Comments Made By The Board Of Directors On The Fine Imposed By The Stock Exchange
|May 28, 2026, 07:29 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ2007PLC049808 and registration number is 049808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 352.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹91.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are ₹2.66 and ₹2.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Infrastructure Project stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -10.34% over 3 months, -32.82% over 1 year, -12.57% across 3 years, and -35.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are -4.60 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global