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Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Share Price

NSE
BSE

SADBHAV INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.60 Closed
-0.76₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.58₹2.66
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.05₹4.99
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.62
Volume
31,109

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project		-0.38-4.41-10.34-34.18-32.82-12.57-35.72
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has declined 32.82% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.472.53
102.392.49
202.52.52
502.732.65
1002.752.83
2003.213.22

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,93,28400.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTSadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Intimation For Publication Of Newspaper Notice To Equity Shareholders In Respect
Aug 05, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTSadbhav Infra. Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On 11Th August 20
May 28, 2026, 07:45 AM IST ISTSadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Announcement Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
May 28, 2026, 07:40 AM IST ISTSadbhav Infra. Proj. - Please Find Enclosed Comments Made By The Board Of Directors On The Fine Imposed By The Stock Exchange
May 28, 2026, 07:29 AM IST ISTSadbhav Infra. Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sadbhav Infrastructure Project

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ2007PLC049808 and registration number is 049808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 352.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashin V Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jatin J Thakkar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tarang M Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Share Price

What is the share price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹91.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are ₹2.66 and ₹2.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Infrastructure Project stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is ₹2.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sadbhav Infrastructure Project performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has shown returns of -0.76% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -10.34% over 3 months, -32.82% over 1 year, -12.57% across 3 years, and -35.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project are -4.60 and -0.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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