Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SADBHAV INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.05₹4.05
₹4.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.85₹7.65
₹4.05
Open Price
₹4.05
Prev. Close
₹4.05
Volume
9,149

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.05
  • R24.05
  • R34.05
  • Pivot
    4.05
  • S14.05
  • S24.05
  • S34.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.374.14
  • 106.434.19
  • 206.544.14
  • 506.824.02
  • 1007.254.08
  • 2009.524.86

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Share Holdings

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan13,61,4250.010.5
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan9,71,2100.050.36

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ2007PLC049808 and registration number is 049808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 352.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashin V Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vasistha C Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin R Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Daksha N Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun S Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.?

The market cap of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is ₹142.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is -0.44 and PB ratio of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is 0.11 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is ₹4.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is ₹7.65 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

