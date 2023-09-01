Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202GJ2007PLC049808 and registration number is 049808. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 352.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.