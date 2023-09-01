Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.81
|7.76
|9.77
|4.89
|-18.06
|-76.84
|-95.83
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|93,92,742
|0.05
|9.86
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|52,91,784
|0.03
|5.56
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund
|5,71,927
|0.01
|0.6
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund
|4,77,045
|0.07
|0.5
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ1988PLC011322 and registration number is 011322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1226.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹202.45 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is -0.63 and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is 0.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.