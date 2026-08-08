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Sadbhav Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SADBHAV ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sadbhav Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.96 Closed
0.11₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sadbhav Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.82₹9.00
₹8.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.87₹17.99
₹8.96
Open Price
₹8.85
Prev. Close
₹8.95
Volume
11,656

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sadbhav Engineering		-0.783.700.6739.35-25.77-6.58-32.82
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sadbhav Engineering has declined 25.77% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadbhav Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Sadbhav Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.228.87
108.588.77
208.438.67
508.878.75
1008.918.98
2009.459.98

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sadbhav Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sadbhav Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTSadbhav Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On 13Th August 202
May 31, 2026, 06:59 AM IST ISTSadbhav Engineering - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
May 31, 2026, 06:56 AM IST ISTSadbhav Engineering - Please Find Enclosed Comments Made By The Board Of Directors On The Fine Imposed By The Stock Exchange.
May 31, 2026, 06:51 AM IST ISTSadbhav Engineering - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 31, 2026, 06:50 AM IST ISTSadbhav Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sadbhav Engineering

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ1988PLC011322 and registration number is 011322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shashin V Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jatin Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tarang M Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sadbhav Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Sadbhav Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Engineering is ₹8.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sadbhav Engineering?

The Sadbhav Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Engineering?

The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹153.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadbhav Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Engineering are ₹9.00 and ₹8.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sadbhav Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sadbhav Engineering has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -25.77% over 1 year, -6.58% across 3 years, and -32.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering are 5.84 and -1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sadbhav Engineering News

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