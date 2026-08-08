Here's the live share price of Sadbhav Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sadbhav Engineering
|-0.78
|3.70
|0.67
|39.35
|-25.77
|-6.58
|-32.82
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sadbhav Engineering has declined 25.77% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sadbhav Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.22
|8.87
|10
|8.58
|8.77
|20
|8.43
|8.67
|50
|8.87
|8.75
|100
|8.91
|8.98
|200
|9.45
|9.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sadbhav Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Sadbhav Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company To Be Held On 13Th August 202
|May 31, 2026, 06:59 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Engineering - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (5) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|May 31, 2026, 06:56 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Engineering - Please Find Enclosed Comments Made By The Board Of Directors On The Fine Imposed By The Stock Exchange.
|May 31, 2026, 06:51 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Engineering - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 31, 2026, 06:50 AM IST IST
|Sadbhav Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ1988PLC011322 and registration number is 011322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 167.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Engineering is ₹8.96 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadbhav Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹153.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Engineering are ₹9.00 and ₹8.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sadbhav Engineering has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -25.77% over 1 year, -6.58% across 3 years, and -32.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering are 5.84 and -1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global