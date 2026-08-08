What is the share price of Sadbhav Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Engineering is ₹8.96 as on .

What kind of stock is Sadbhav Engineering? The Sadbhav Engineering is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Engineering? The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹153.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sadbhav Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sadbhav Engineering are ₹9.00 and ₹8.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹17.99 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Engineering is ₹5.87 as on .

How has the Sadbhav Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Sadbhav Engineering has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -25.77% over 1 year, -6.58% across 3 years, and -32.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering are 5.84 and -1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global