Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SADBHAV ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.80₹12.10
₹11.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.50₹22.60
₹11.80
Open Price
₹12.10
Prev. Close
₹11.80
Volume
1,10,080

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112
  • R212.2
  • R312.3
  • Pivot
    11.9
  • S111.7
  • S211.6
  • S311.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.4812.18
  • 1012.5612.17
  • 2013.111.88
  • 5014.1911.45
  • 10015.5411.48
  • 20024.2613.19

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.817.769.774.89-18.06-76.84-95.83
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan93,92,7420.059.86
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan52,91,7840.035.56
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund5,71,9270.010.6
Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Fund4,77,0450.070.5

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ1988PLC011322 and registration number is 011322. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of water main and line connection, water reservoirs including irrigation system (canal). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1226.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shashin V Patel
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. Nitin R Patel
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sandip V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun S Patel
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Tarang M Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anjali N Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jatin Thakkar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dwigesh Bharatbhai Joshi
    Executive Director

FAQs on Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹202.45 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is -0.63 and PB ratio of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is 0.19 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹11.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Sadbhav Engineering Ltd. is ₹8.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

