Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sacheerome Share Price

NSE
BSE

SACHEEROME

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Sacheerome along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹391.80 Closed
0.86₹ 3.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sacheerome Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹371.15₹399.95
₹391.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.50₹430.65
₹391.80
Open Price
₹399.95
Prev. Close
₹388.45
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sacheerome has gained 19.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 144.04%.

Sacheerome’s current P/E of 36.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sacheerome Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sacheerome		-0.653.1114.0894.68144.0434.6319.53
Hindustan Unilever		-1.61-2.03-5.20-12.916.60-2.071.13
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.752.584.93-7.8017.798.3010.95
Dabur India		-2.021.420.32-6.613.22-1.72-0.41
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.963.565.38-7.01-9.0013.856.50
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-2.38-5.94-11.23-16.86-16.72-7.25-2.87
Godrej Industries		-8.42-4.42-7.27-19.91-12.8331.7515.74
Gillette India		-3.02-7.77-2.03-19.404.4420.167.78
Emami		-3.37-5.04-11.92-22.37-12.105.680.35
Cupid		-7.78-7.414.33112.97478.99210.38104.60
Honasa Consumer		-4.225.504.09-2.9839.42-4.59-2.78
Jyothy Labs		-3.900.82-15.78-26.92-22.029.3610.42
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.746.3738.5956.67141.9133.098.89
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.34-9.39-14.02-45.56-11.968.793.79
Ganesh Consumer Products		8.78-8.78-25.97-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Kaya		-0.99-9.24-19.63-23.5532.783.65-1.39
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-4.44-16.82-13.55-17.19-27.96-18.36-17.40
Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries		-1.396.29-1.78-8.03-2.852.3013.57
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures		-3.68-5.92-21.82-40.73-30.75-15.52-9.63

Over the last one year, Sacheerome has gained 144.04% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.60%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.79%), Dabur India (3.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sacheerome has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.13%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.95%).

Sacheerome Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sacheerome Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5380.73381.2
10367.71375.17
20365.12371.24
50373.48362.41
100325.79330.08
200234.330

Sacheerome Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sacheerome remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.28%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sacheerome Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sacheerome fact sheet for more information

About Sacheerome

Sacheerome Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1992PLC049258 and registration number is 049258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Arora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Alka Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Indu Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Roye
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Suri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sacheerome Share Price

What is the share price of Sacheerome?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheerome is ₹391.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sacheerome?

The Sacheerome is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sacheerome?

The market cap of Sacheerome is ₹876.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sacheerome?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sacheerome are ₹399.95 and ₹371.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sacheerome?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheerome stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheerome is ₹430.65 and 52-week low of Sacheerome is ₹140.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sacheerome performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sacheerome has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, 6.18% for the past month, 9.03% over 3 months, 144.04% over 1 year, 34.63% across 3 years, and 19.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sacheerome?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sacheerome are 36.72 and 6.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sacheerome News

More Sacheerome News
icon
Market Pulse