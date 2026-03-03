Here's the live share price of Sacheerome along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sacheerome has gained 19.53% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 144.04%.
Sacheerome’s current P/E of 36.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sacheerome
|-0.65
|3.11
|14.08
|94.68
|144.04
|34.63
|19.53
|Hindustan Unilever
|-1.61
|-2.03
|-5.20
|-12.91
|6.60
|-2.07
|1.13
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-4.75
|2.58
|4.93
|-7.80
|17.79
|8.30
|10.95
|Dabur India
|-2.02
|1.42
|0.32
|-6.61
|3.22
|-1.72
|-0.41
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-0.96
|3.56
|5.38
|-7.01
|-9.00
|13.85
|6.50
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-2.38
|-5.94
|-11.23
|-16.86
|-16.72
|-7.25
|-2.87
|Godrej Industries
|-8.42
|-4.42
|-7.27
|-19.91
|-12.83
|31.75
|15.74
|Gillette India
|-3.02
|-7.77
|-2.03
|-19.40
|4.44
|20.16
|7.78
|Emami
|-3.37
|-5.04
|-11.92
|-22.37
|-12.10
|5.68
|0.35
|Cupid
|-7.78
|-7.41
|4.33
|112.97
|478.99
|210.38
|104.60
|Honasa Consumer
|-4.22
|5.50
|4.09
|-2.98
|39.42
|-4.59
|-2.78
|Jyothy Labs
|-3.90
|0.82
|-15.78
|-26.92
|-22.02
|9.36
|10.42
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-5.74
|6.37
|38.59
|56.67
|141.91
|33.09
|8.89
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-6.34
|-9.39
|-14.02
|-45.56
|-11.96
|8.79
|3.79
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|8.78
|-8.78
|-25.97
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Kaya
|-0.99
|-9.24
|-19.63
|-23.55
|32.78
|3.65
|-1.39
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|-4.44
|-16.82
|-13.55
|-17.19
|-27.96
|-18.36
|-17.40
|Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries
|-1.39
|6.29
|-1.78
|-8.03
|-2.85
|2.30
|13.57
|JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures
|-3.68
|-5.92
|-21.82
|-40.73
|-30.75
|-15.52
|-9.63
Over the last one year, Sacheerome has gained 144.04% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.60%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.79%), Dabur India (3.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Sacheerome has outperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.13%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|380.73
|381.2
|10
|367.71
|375.17
|20
|365.12
|371.24
|50
|373.48
|362.41
|100
|325.79
|330.08
|200
|234.33
|0
In the latest quarter, Sacheerome remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.28%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sacheerome fact sheet for more information
Sacheerome Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1992PLC049258 and registration number is 049258. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sacheerome is ₹391.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sacheerome is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sacheerome is ₹876.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sacheerome are ₹399.95 and ₹371.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sacheerome stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sacheerome is ₹430.65 and 52-week low of Sacheerome is ₹140.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sacheerome has shown returns of 0.86% over the past day, 6.18% for the past month, 9.03% over 3 months, 144.04% over 1 year, 34.63% across 3 years, and 19.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sacheerome are 36.72 and 6.50 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.