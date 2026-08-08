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Sabrimala Industries India Share Price

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BSE

SABRIMALA INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Here's the live share price of Sabrimala Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.75 Closed
-2.77₹ -0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sabrimala Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.45₹15.92
₹14.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.29₹18.22
₹14.75
Open Price
₹15.92
Prev. Close
₹15.17
Volume
2,27,117

Source: Dion Global

Sabrimala Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sabrimala Industries India		18.0042.798.8614.5260.1544.2938.54
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sabrimala Industries India has gained 60.15% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sabrimala Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sabrimala Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sabrimala Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.3113.36
1011.5812.62
2011.112.09
5012.4512.23
10012.6112.63
20013.6412.86

Source: Dion Global

Sabrimala Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sabrimala Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sabrimala Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSabrimala Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regula
Jul 30, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTSabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 30, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTSabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTSabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 30, 2026, 07:13 PM IST ISTSabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Sabrimala Industries India

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1984PLC018467 and registration number is 018467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varun Mangla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tapan Gupta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sheela Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Babbar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Mehra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sabrimala Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of Sabrimala Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabrimala Industries India is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sabrimala Industries India?

The Sabrimala Industries India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sabrimala Industries India?

The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹12.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sabrimala Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabrimala Industries India are ₹15.92 and ₹14.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabrimala Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabrimala Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹18.22 and 52-week low of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹8.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sabrimala Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sabrimala Industries India has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, 42.79% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, 60.15% over 1 year, 44.29% across 3 years, and 38.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India are 38.31 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sabrimala Industries India News

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