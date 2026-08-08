What is the share price of Sabrimala Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabrimala Industries India is ₹14.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sabrimala Industries India? The Sabrimala Industries India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sabrimala Industries India? The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹12.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sabrimala Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabrimala Industries India are ₹15.92 and ₹14.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabrimala Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabrimala Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹18.22 and 52-week low of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹8.29 as on .

How has the Sabrimala Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sabrimala Industries India has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, 42.79% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, 60.15% over 1 year, 44.29% across 3 years, and 38.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India are 38.31 and 1.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global