Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SABRIMALA INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.91 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.91₹4.91
₹4.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.21₹4.91
₹4.91
Open Price
₹4.91
Prev. Close
₹4.91
Volume
0

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.91
  • R24.91
  • R34.91
  • Pivot
    4.91
  • S14.91
  • S24.91
  • S34.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.544.67
  • 103.254.44
  • 203.184.13
  • 503.143.83
  • 1004.244.42
  • 2007.516.83

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0015.5315.5352.96-20.29-67.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1984PLC018467 and registration number is 018467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tapan Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sheela Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Babbar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Varun Mangla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is ₹4.28 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is -22.12 and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is 0.71 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is ₹4.91 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is ₹4.91 and 52-week low of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is ₹3.21 as on Aug 21, 2023.

