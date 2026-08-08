Here's the live share price of Sabrimala Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sabrimala Industries India
|18.00
|42.79
|8.86
|14.52
|60.15
|44.29
|38.54
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sabrimala Industries India has gained 60.15% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sabrimala Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.31
|13.36
|10
|11.58
|12.62
|20
|11.1
|12.09
|50
|12.45
|12.23
|100
|12.61
|12.63
|200
|13.64
|12.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sabrimala Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Sabrimala Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regula
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Sabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Sabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Sabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:13 PM IST IST
|Sabrimala Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1984PLC018467 and registration number is 018467. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabrimala Industries India is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sabrimala Industries India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹12.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabrimala Industries India are ₹15.92 and ₹14.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabrimala Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹18.22 and 52-week low of Sabrimala Industries India is ₹8.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sabrimala Industries India has shown returns of -2.77% over the past day, 42.79% for the past month, 8.86% over 3 months, 60.15% over 1 year, 44.29% across 3 years, and 38.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India are 38.31 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global