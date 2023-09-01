Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.97
|18.69
|44.21
|18.03
|18.03
|1.48
|12.16
|2.25
|5.23
|9.34
|9.92
|14.44
|265.99
|172.75
|-2.52
|-7.08
|45.92
|109.14
|126.33
|254.62
|179.79
|1.61
|4.44
|64.02
|110.86
|86.73
|233.96
|88.67
|3.61
|32.84
|43.99
|62.46
|46.46
|39.71
|58.47
|-7.90
|16.75
|12.56
|0.84
|-17.65
|-12.16
|4.16
|3.98
|27.61
|131.27
|995.98
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|0.39
|-13.65
|-36.67
|-33.42
|150.00
|32.14
|-33.18
|0
|10.17
|33.47
|7.08
|-28.61
|200.63
|58.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saboo Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100RJ1979PLC001851 and registration number is 001851. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹11.69 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is -599.38 and PB ratio of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is 1.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹19.18 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Aug 30, 2023.