Saboo Brothers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SABOO BROTHERS LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.18 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saboo Brothers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.18₹19.18
₹19.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹22.15
₹19.18
Open Price
₹19.18
Prev. Close
₹19.18
Volume
0

Saboo Brothers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.18
  • R219.18
  • R319.18
  • Pivot
    19.18
  • S119.18
  • S219.18
  • S319.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8718.47
  • 1018.9117.69
  • 2018.8816.58
  • 5020.0215.83
  • 10019.7716.2
  • 20021.116.97

Saboo Brothers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04

Saboo Brothers Ltd. Share Holdings

Saboo Brothers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saboo Brothers Ltd.

Saboo Brothers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100RJ1979PLC001851 and registration number is 001851. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Kapri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anurag Saboo
    Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Dhakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Sisir Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Vashisht
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Loknath Suryanarayan Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Kuwar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Sarojkumar Gupteshwar Pandey
    Director & CFO

FAQs on Saboo Brothers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saboo Brothers Ltd.?

The market cap of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹11.69 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saboo Brothers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is -599.38 and PB ratio of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is 1.13 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Saboo Brothers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹19.18 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saboo Brothers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Brothers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹22.15 and 52-week low of Saboo Brothers Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Aug 30, 2023.

