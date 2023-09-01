What is the Market Cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd.? The market cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹32.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 1.65 as on .

What is the share price of Sabar Flex India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on .