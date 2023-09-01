Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SABAR FLEX INDIA LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹21.65 Closed
2.610.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹22.10
₹21.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹22.60
₹21.65
Open Price
₹21.60
Prev. Close
₹21.10
Volume
1,00,000

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.73
  • R221.77
  • R321.83
  • Pivot
    21.67
  • S121.63
  • S221.57
  • S321.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.5220.82
  • 1017.220.35
  • 2018.0919.19
  • 507.2417.26
  • 1003.6216.69
  • 2001.810

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.0731.6141.0457.45-1.81-1.81-1.81
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sabar Flex India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sabar Flex India Ltd.

Sabar Flex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2018PLC102720 and registration number is 102720. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hikmatbahadur Krishnabahadur Kunwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonalbahen Pratikbhai Bhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubham Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sabar Flex India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹32.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sabar Flex India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabar Flex India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabar Flex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data