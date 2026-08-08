What is the share price of Sabar Flex India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India is ₹6.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Sabar Flex India? The Sabar Flex India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sabar Flex India? The market cap of Sabar Flex India is ₹12.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sabar Flex India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabar Flex India are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabar Flex India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabar Flex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabar Flex India is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Sabar Flex India is ₹3.95 as on .

How has the Sabar Flex India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sabar Flex India has shown returns of -4.38% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.43% over 3 months, 48.86% over 1 year, -27.23% across 3 years, and -21.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India are 48.88 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global