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Sabar Flex India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SABAR FLEX INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Sabar Flex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.55 Closed
-4.38₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sabar Flex India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.55₹7.10
₹6.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.95₹9.55
₹6.55
Open Price
₹7.10
Prev. Close
₹6.85
Volume
30,000

Source: Dion Global

Sabar Flex India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sabar Flex India		3.1531.0028.4327.1848.86-27.23-21.55
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.500.1227.9163.26112.9196.3552.38
Time Technoplast		-1.7616.349.514.63-8.8942.9636.44
Safari Industries (India)		-4.68-7.69-3.34-31.51-27.670.5233.31
EPL		1.03-8.31-4.112.450.481.05-1.90
AGI Greenpac		0.080.0911.8711.54-23.402.9624.00
VIP Industries		5.374.03-2.42-17.95-30.02-20.38-4.81
Uflex		3.8413.479.80-2.20-16.055.75-2.86
Polyplex Corporation		0.968.8618.6625.93-1.77-4.08-6.36
Jindal Poly Films		-2.10-0.10-14.4545.4716.17-0.81-11.46
Xpro India		-26.77-21.98-6.3910.12-2.378.1644.18
Knack Packaging		9.5713.8613.8613.8613.864.422.63
Cosmo First		0.024.6416.0541.26-13.8810.99-0.29
Huhtamaki India		-7.7828.9547.5344.7431.133.09-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.54-3.59-8.82-11.16-13.90-4.523.85
Ester Industries		-0.63-4.77-11.60-10.33-19.58-4.94-9.98
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6617.1846.6730.6970.2638.4621.56
Oricon Enterprises		0.61-3.56-16.12-17.910.6730.0611.40
Hitech Corporation		0.662.32118.35101.5175.5011.037.31
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.02-13.71-22.32-35.88-15.8126.8624.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sabar Flex India has gained 48.86% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Sabar Flex India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).

Sabar Flex India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sabar Flex India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.186.46
105.716.11
205.215.75
505.325.49
1005.315.52
2005.496.43

Source: Dion Global

Sabar Flex India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sabar Flex India saw a drop in promoter holding to 15.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sabar Flex India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sabar Flex India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sabar Flex India

Sabar Flex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2018PLC102720 and registration number is 102720. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hikmatbahadur Krishnabahadur Kunwar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhavna Basantbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka K Gola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Becharsinh Harisinh Chauhan
    Director
  • Mr. Manishbhai Govindbhai Chaudhary
    Director

FAQs on Sabar Flex India Share Price

What is the share price of Sabar Flex India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sabar Flex India?

The Sabar Flex India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sabar Flex India?

The market cap of Sabar Flex India is ₹12.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sabar Flex India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabar Flex India are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sabar Flex India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabar Flex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabar Flex India is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Sabar Flex India is ₹3.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sabar Flex India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sabar Flex India has shown returns of -4.38% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.43% over 3 months, 48.86% over 1 year, -27.23% across 3 years, and -21.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India are 48.88 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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