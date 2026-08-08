Here's the live share price of Sabar Flex India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sabar Flex India
|3.15
|31.00
|28.43
|27.18
|48.86
|-27.23
|-21.55
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.50
|0.12
|27.91
|63.26
|112.91
|96.35
|52.38
|Time Technoplast
|-1.76
|16.34
|9.51
|4.63
|-8.89
|42.96
|36.44
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.68
|-7.69
|-3.34
|-31.51
|-27.67
|0.52
|33.31
|EPL
|1.03
|-8.31
|-4.11
|2.45
|0.48
|1.05
|-1.90
|AGI Greenpac
|0.08
|0.09
|11.87
|11.54
|-23.40
|2.96
|24.00
|VIP Industries
|5.37
|4.03
|-2.42
|-17.95
|-30.02
|-20.38
|-4.81
|Uflex
|3.84
|13.47
|9.80
|-2.20
|-16.05
|5.75
|-2.86
|Polyplex Corporation
|0.96
|8.86
|18.66
|25.93
|-1.77
|-4.08
|-6.36
|Jindal Poly Films
|-2.10
|-0.10
|-14.45
|45.47
|16.17
|-0.81
|-11.46
|Xpro India
|-26.77
|-21.98
|-6.39
|10.12
|-2.37
|8.16
|44.18
|Knack Packaging
|9.57
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|13.86
|4.42
|2.63
|Cosmo First
|0.02
|4.64
|16.05
|41.26
|-13.88
|10.99
|-0.29
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.78
|28.95
|47.53
|44.74
|31.13
|3.09
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.54
|-3.59
|-8.82
|-11.16
|-13.90
|-4.52
|3.85
|Ester Industries
|-0.63
|-4.77
|-11.60
|-10.33
|-19.58
|-4.94
|-9.98
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.66
|17.18
|46.67
|30.69
|70.26
|38.46
|21.56
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.61
|-3.56
|-16.12
|-17.91
|0.67
|30.06
|11.40
|Hitech Corporation
|0.66
|2.32
|118.35
|101.51
|75.50
|11.03
|7.31
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.02
|-13.71
|-22.32
|-35.88
|-15.81
|26.86
|24.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sabar Flex India has gained 48.86% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (112.91%), Time Technoplast (-8.89%), Safari Industries (India) (-27.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Sabar Flex India has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (52.38%) and Time Technoplast (36.44%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.18
|6.46
|10
|5.71
|6.11
|20
|5.21
|5.75
|50
|5.32
|5.49
|100
|5.31
|5.52
|200
|5.49
|6.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sabar Flex India saw a drop in promoter holding to 15.96%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sabar Flex India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sabar Flex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2018PLC102720 and registration number is 102720. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India is ₹6.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sabar Flex India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sabar Flex India is ₹12.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sabar Flex India are ₹7.10 and ₹6.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabar Flex India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabar Flex India is ₹9.55 and 52-week low of Sabar Flex India is ₹3.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sabar Flex India has shown returns of -4.38% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 28.43% over 3 months, 48.86% over 1 year, -27.23% across 3 years, and -21.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India are 48.88 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global