Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sabar Flex India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ2018PLC102720 and registration number is 102720. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹32.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is 1.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹21.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sabar Flex India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹22.60 and 52-week low of Sabar Flex India Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.