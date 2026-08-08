Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SAB Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAB INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of SAB Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹170.00 Closed
-2.86₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SAB Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹175.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹221.50
₹170.00
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹175.00
Volume
205

Source: Dion Global

SAB Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAB Industries		-5.56-13.558.8353.7816.3220.0731.10
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SAB Industries has gained 16.32% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SAB Industries has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

SAB Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SAB Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5187.03180.29
10196.89186.66
20199.6189.23
50176.33177.51
100148.4164.25
200152.68158.81

Source: Dion Global

SAB Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAB Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SAB Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTSAB Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSAB Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSAB Industries - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTSAB Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
May 08, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTSAB Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 29/05/2026 To Take On Record Audited Financial Res

Source: Dion Global

About SAB Industries

SAB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000CH1983PLC031318 and registration number is 031318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kumar Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Virander Kumar Arya
    Director
  • Mrs. Tejinder Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Humesh Kumar Singhal
    Director

FAQs on SAB Industries Share Price

What is the share price of SAB Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Industries is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAB Industries?

The SAB Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Industries?

The market cap of SAB Industries is ₹258.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAB Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAB Industries are ₹175.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAB Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Industries is ₹221.50 and 52-week low of SAB Industries is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SAB Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAB Industries has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -13.55% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, 16.32% over 1 year, 20.07% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAB Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAB Industries are -125.00 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SAB Industries News

More SAB Industries News
Market Pulse