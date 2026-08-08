Here's the live share price of SAB Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SAB Industries
|-5.56
|-13.55
|8.83
|53.78
|16.32
|20.07
|31.10
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SAB Industries has gained 16.32% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, SAB Industries has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|187.03
|180.29
|10
|196.89
|186.66
|20
|199.6
|189.23
|50
|176.33
|177.51
|100
|148.4
|164.25
|200
|152.68
|158.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SAB Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|SAB Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for 13/08/2026 To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|SAB Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|SAB Industries - Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|SAB Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
|May 08, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|SAB Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For 29/05/2026 To Take On Record Audited Financial Res
Source: Dion Global
SAB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000CH1983PLC031318 and registration number is 031318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Industries is ₹170.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAB Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SAB Industries is ₹258.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAB Industries are ₹175.00 and ₹170.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Industries is ₹221.50 and 52-week low of SAB Industries is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAB Industries has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -13.55% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, 16.32% over 1 year, 20.07% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAB Industries are -125.00 and 0.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global