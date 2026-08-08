What is the share price of SAB Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Industries is ₹170.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SAB Industries? The SAB Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Industries? The market cap of SAB Industries is ₹258.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SAB Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of SAB Industries are ₹175.00 and ₹170.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAB Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Industries is ₹221.50 and 52-week low of SAB Industries is ₹105.00 as on .

How has the SAB Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The SAB Industries has shown returns of -2.86% over the past day, -13.55% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, 16.32% over 1 year, 20.07% across 3 years, and 31.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAB Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAB Industries are -125.00 and 0.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global