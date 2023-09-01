Follow Us

SAB INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.95 Closed
-0.32-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SAB Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.95₹109.30
₹108.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.00₹132.90
₹108.95
Open Price
₹109.30
Prev. Close
₹109.30
Volume
66

SAB Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.18
  • R2109.42
  • R3109.53
  • Pivot
    109.07
  • S1108.83
  • S2108.72
  • S3108.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.96110.51
  • 1083.82110.6
  • 2084.46108.37
  • 5085.01100.69
  • 10086.8993.42
  • 20095.4788.7

SAB Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.726.8149.0235.7527.20291.2064.70
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

SAB Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

SAB Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SAB Industries Ltd.

SAB Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00000CH1983PLC031318 and registration number is 031318. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. S K Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Garg
    Additional Managing Director
  • Mr. S S Virdi
    Director
  • Mrs. Manju Lakhanpal
    Director
  • Mr. H K Singhal
    Director

FAQs on SAB Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of SAB Industries Ltd. is ₹165.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SAB Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SAB Industries Ltd. is 22.86 and PB ratio of SAB Industries Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SAB Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Industries Ltd. is ₹108.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAB Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Industries Ltd. is ₹132.90 and 52-week low of SAB Industries Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

