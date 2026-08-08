Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAB EVENTS & GOVERNANCE NOW MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.94 Closed
4.99₹ 0.33
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.63₹6.94
₹6.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.66₹18.25
₹6.94
Open Price
₹6.94
Prev. Close
₹6.61
Volume
17,835

Source: Dion Global

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAB Events & Governance Now Media		10.16-22.80-27.48-51.9410.3324.0015.14
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SAB Events & Governance Now Media has gained 10.33% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SAB Events & Governance Now Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.476.72
107.086.99
207.927.46
508.268.47
10010.989.23
2009.049.22

Source: Dion Global

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAB Events & Governance Now Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSAB Events & Governa - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 31, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTSAB Events & Governa - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTSAB Events & Governa - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSAB Events & Governa - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Reduction Of Share Capital And Fixation Of Record Date
Jul 25, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTSAB Events & Governa - Corporate Action- Fixation Of Record Date For Reduction Of Share Capital

Source: Dion Global

About SAB Events & Governance Now Media

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222MH2014PLC254848 and registration number is 254848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Organization of conventions and trade shows. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Adhikari
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Kailasnath Adhikari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Latasha Laxman Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Omprakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh Prasad Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mariappanadar Soundarapandian
    Independent Director

FAQs on SAB Events & Governance Now Media Share Price

What is the share price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹6.94 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

The SAB Events & Governance Now Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

The market cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹7.28 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media are ₹6.94 and ₹6.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Events & Governance Now Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹18.25 and 52-week low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹5.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the SAB Events & Governance Now Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAB Events & Governance Now Media has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -22.8% for the past month, -27.48% over 3 months, 10.33% over 1 year, 24.0% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media are -17.31 and -3.01 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SAB Events & Governance Now Media News

More SAB Events & Governance Now Media News
Market Pulse