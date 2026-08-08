Here's the live share price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SAB Events & Governance Now Media
|10.16
|-22.80
|-27.48
|-51.94
|10.33
|24.00
|15.14
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SAB Events & Governance Now Media has gained 10.33% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SAB Events & Governance Now Media has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.47
|6.72
|10
|7.08
|6.99
|20
|7.92
|7.46
|50
|8.26
|8.47
|100
|10.98
|9.23
|200
|9.04
|9.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SAB Events & Governance Now Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|SAB Events & Governa - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|SAB Events & Governa - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|SAB Events & Governa - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|SAB Events & Governa - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Reduction Of Share Capital And Fixation Of Record Date
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|SAB Events & Governa - Corporate Action- Fixation Of Record Date For Reduction Of Share Capital
Source: Dion Global
SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222MH2014PLC254848 and registration number is 254848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Organization of conventions and trade shows. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹6.94 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The SAB Events & Governance Now Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹7.28 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media are ₹6.94 and ₹6.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Events & Governance Now Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹18.25 and 52-week low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media is ₹5.66 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The SAB Events & Governance Now Media has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -22.8% for the past month, -27.48% over 3 months, 10.33% over 1 year, 24.0% across 3 years, and 15.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media are -17.31 and -3.01 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global