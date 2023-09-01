Follow Us

SAB EVENTS & GOVERNANCE NOW MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.55₹3.55
₹3.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.85₹8.35
₹3.55
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.55
Volume
5,778

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.55
  • R23.55
  • R33.55
  • Pivot
    3.55
  • S13.55
  • S23.55
  • S33.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.143.47
  • 106.33.43
  • 206.393.44
  • 506.663.54
  • 10073.78
  • 2008.334.36

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.410-8.97-1.39-45.80108.821.43
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. Share Holdings

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.

SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22222MH2014PLC254848 and registration number is 254848. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Organization of conventions and trade shows. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Markand Adhikari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kailasnath Adhikari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shailendra Omprakash Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ganesh Prasad Raut
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Latasha Laxman Jadhav
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.?

The market cap of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is ₹3.72 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is -4.56 and PB ratio of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is -23.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is ₹3.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is ₹8.35 and 52-week low of SAB Events & Governance Now Media Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Aug 31, 2023.

