Here's the live share price of Saakshi Medtech & Panels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saakshi Medtech & Panels has gained 3.25% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 20.01%.
Saakshi Medtech & Panels’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saakshi Medtech & Panels
|-1.51
|-6.30
|-4.89
|5.20
|25.15
|5.48
|3.25
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Saakshi Medtech & Panels has gained 25.15% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Saakshi Medtech & Panels has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|185.55
|183.4
|10
|187.18
|185.38
|20
|190.07
|186.55
|50
|183.6
|184.72
|100
|178.75
|181.81
|200
|176.75
|181.04
In the latest quarter, Saakshi Medtech & Panels saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.89%, while DII stake decreased to 1.32%, FII holding rose to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Saakshi Medtech & Panels fact sheet for more information
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909PN2009PLC133690 and registration number is 133690. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saakshi Medtech & Panels is ₹179.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saakshi Medtech & Panels is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Saakshi Medtech & Panels is ₹317.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saakshi Medtech & Panels are ₹185.00 and ₹171.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saakshi Medtech & Panels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saakshi Medtech & Panels is ₹217.70 and 52-week low of Saakshi Medtech & Panels is ₹118.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saakshi Medtech & Panels has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, -5.32% for the past month, 0.84% over 3 months, 20.01% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 3.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saakshi Medtech & Panels are 0.00 and 3.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.