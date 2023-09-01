Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|43.97
|15.17
|-5.28
|30.47
|3.09
|-52.56
|-60.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1995PLC009631 and registration number is 009631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹8.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S R G Securities Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹18.70 and 52-week low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹11.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.