S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

S R G SECURITIES FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.70 Closed
19.972.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.70₹16.70
₹16.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.60₹18.70
₹16.70
Open Price
₹16.70
Prev. Close
₹13.92
Volume
6,000

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.7
  • R216.7
  • R316.7
  • Pivot
    16.7
  • S116.7
  • S216.7
  • S316.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.1313.95
  • 1016.7714.62
  • 2025.3416.61
  • 5027.0521.07
  • 10024.8822.89
  • 20023.8822.51

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
43.9715.17-5.2830.473.09-52.56-60.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About S R G Securities Finance Ltd.

S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120RJ1995PLC009631 and registration number is 009631. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod K Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Richa Bhandari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Seema Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishant Badala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Singhvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on S R G Securities Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹8.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is 0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S R G Securities Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S R G Securities Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹18.70 and 52-week low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd. is ₹11.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

