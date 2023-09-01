What is the Market Cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd.? The market cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹13.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd.? P/E ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 34.36 and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 0.71 as on .

What is the share price of S P Capital Financing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on .