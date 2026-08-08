What is the share price of S P Capital Financing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing is ₹51.95 as on .

What kind of stock is S P Capital Financing? The S P Capital Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S P Capital Financing? The market cap of S P Capital Financing is ₹31.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S P Capital Financing? Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Capital Financing are ₹51.95 and ₹51.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Capital Financing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Capital Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Capital Financing is ₹76.79 and 52-week low of S P Capital Financing is ₹43.00 as on .

How has the S P Capital Financing performed historically in terms of returns? The S P Capital Financing has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 15.19% over 1 year, 45.6% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing are 8.89 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global