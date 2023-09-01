Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.73
|31.18
|35.56
|34.99
|29.65
|58.72
|-19.06
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
S P Capital Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1983PLC029494 and registration number is 029494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹13.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 34.36 and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Capital Financing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹14.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.