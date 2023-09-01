Follow Us

S P CAPITAL FINANCING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.30 Closed
-0.36-0.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

S P Capital Financing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.10₹22.75
₹22.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.09₹23.00
₹22.30
Open Price
₹22.36
Prev. Close
₹22.38
Volume
4,680

S P Capital Financing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.67
  • R223.03
  • R323.32
  • Pivot
    22.38
  • S122.02
  • S221.73
  • S321.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.9222.12
  • 1017.0621.32
  • 201720.02
  • 5017.2918.41
  • 10017.0817.59
  • 20019.4517.35

S P Capital Financing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7331.1835.5634.9929.6558.72-19.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

S P Capital Financing Ltd. Share Holdings

S P Capital Financing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About S P Capital Financing Ltd.

S P Capital Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1983PLC029494 and registration number is 029494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S P Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena S Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Baldev L Boolani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra L Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on S P Capital Financing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd.?

The market cap of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹13.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 34.36 and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S P Capital Financing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Capital Financing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Capital Financing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of S P Capital Financing Ltd. is ₹14.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

