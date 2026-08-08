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S P Capital Financing Share Price

NSE
BSE

S P CAPITAL FINANCING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of S P Capital Financing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.95 Closed
0.06₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S P Capital Financing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.95₹51.95
₹51.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹76.79
₹51.95
Open Price
₹51.95
Prev. Close
₹51.92
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

S P Capital Financing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S P Capital Financing		-0.19-4.68-5.75-13.3315.1945.6014.67
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S P Capital Financing has gained 15.19% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, S P Capital Financing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

S P Capital Financing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S P Capital Financing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.3851.42
1051.7351.56
2052.1252
5053.6353.33
10055.4354.64
20057.5155.02

Source: Dion Global

S P Capital Financing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S P Capital Financing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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S P Capital Financing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTS P Capital Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTS P Capital Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 04:24 PM IST ISTS P Capital Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTS P Capital Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTS P Capital Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About S P Capital Financing

S P Capital Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1983PLC029494 and registration number is 029494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sureshchand Premchand Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sureshchand Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Nayar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Ladakchand Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on S P Capital Financing Share Price

What is the share price of S P Capital Financing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing is ₹51.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S P Capital Financing?

The S P Capital Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S P Capital Financing?

The market cap of S P Capital Financing is ₹31.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S P Capital Financing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Capital Financing are ₹51.95 and ₹51.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S P Capital Financing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Capital Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Capital Financing is ₹76.79 and 52-week low of S P Capital Financing is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S P Capital Financing performed historically in terms of returns?

The S P Capital Financing has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 15.19% over 1 year, 45.6% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing are 8.89 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

S P Capital Financing News

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