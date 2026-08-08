Here's the live share price of S P Capital Financing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S P Capital Financing
|-0.19
|-4.68
|-5.75
|-13.33
|15.19
|45.60
|14.67
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S P Capital Financing has gained 15.19% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, S P Capital Financing has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.38
|51.42
|10
|51.73
|51.56
|20
|52.12
|52
|50
|53.63
|53.33
|100
|55.43
|54.64
|200
|57.51
|55.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S P Capital Financing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|S P Capital Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|S P Capital Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 04:24 PM IST IST
|S P Capital Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|S P Capital Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|S P Capital Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
S P Capital Financing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MH1983PLC029494 and registration number is 029494. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S P Capital Financing is ₹51.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S P Capital Financing is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S P Capital Financing is ₹31.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S P Capital Financing are ₹51.95 and ₹51.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S P Capital Financing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S P Capital Financing is ₹76.79 and 52-week low of S P Capital Financing is ₹43.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S P Capital Financing has shown returns of 0.06% over the past day, -4.68% for the past month, -5.75% over 3 months, 15.19% over 1 year, 45.6% across 3 years, and 14.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S P Capital Financing are 8.89 and 1.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global