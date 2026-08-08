Here's the live share price of S M Gold along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S M Gold
|0.42
|-0.74
|-2.36
|-13.92
|-22.08
|-5.41
|-36.93
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S M Gold has declined 22.08% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, S M Gold has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.91
|11.79
|10
|11.96
|11.86
|20
|12.01
|11.95
|50
|12.16
|12.09
|100
|12.13
|12.37
|200
|12.99
|13.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S M Gold remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|S M Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th J
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|S M Gold - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:04 AM IST IST
|S M Gold - Audited Financial Result For Quarter And Year Ending 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit Report
|May 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|S M Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 And Submission Of Standalone Audited Fin
|May 22, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|S M Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Qu
Source: Dion Global
S M Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098438 and registration number is 098438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S M Gold is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S M Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S M Gold is ₹15.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S M Gold are ₹12.09 and ₹11.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S M Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S M Gold is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of S M Gold is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S M Gold has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -22.08% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S M Gold are 10.13 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global