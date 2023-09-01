Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.36
|-2.71
|-2.71
|-16.57
|-68.92
|-38.24
|-31.15
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
S M Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098438 and registration number is 098438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹14.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S M Gold Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of S M Gold Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S M Gold Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S M Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹48.40 and 52-week low of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.