What is the share price of S M Gold? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S M Gold is ₹12.00 as on .

What kind of stock is S M Gold? The S M Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S M Gold? The market cap of S M Gold is ₹15.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S M Gold? Today’s highest and lowest price of S M Gold are ₹12.09 and ₹11.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S M Gold? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S M Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S M Gold is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of S M Gold is ₹10.65 as on .

How has the S M Gold performed historically in terms of returns? The S M Gold has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -22.08% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S M Gold? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S M Gold are 10.13 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global