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S M Gold Share Price

NSE
BSE

S M GOLD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of S M Gold along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.00 Closed
2.13₹ 0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S M Gold Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.63₹12.09
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.65₹20.70
₹12.00
Open Price
₹11.70
Prev. Close
₹11.75
Volume
17,149

Source: Dion Global

S M Gold Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S M Gold		0.42-0.74-2.36-13.92-22.08-5.41-36.93
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S M Gold has declined 22.08% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, S M Gold has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

S M Gold Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S M Gold Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.9111.79
1011.9611.86
2012.0111.95
5012.1612.09
10012.1312.37
20012.9913.17

Source: Dion Global

S M Gold Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S M Gold remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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S M Gold Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTS M Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th J
Jul 09, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTS M Gold - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:04 AM IST ISTS M Gold - Audited Financial Result For Quarter And Year Ending 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit Report
May 30, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTS M Gold - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026 And Submission Of Standalone Audited Fin
May 22, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTS M Gold - Board Meeting Intimation for For Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Qu

Source: Dion Global

About S M Gold

S M Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098438 and registration number is 098438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 156.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Pulkitkumar Sureshbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyank Sureshkumar Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishkumar Jivatlal Loladiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on S M Gold Share Price

What is the share price of S M Gold?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S M Gold is ₹12.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S M Gold?

The S M Gold is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S M Gold?

The market cap of S M Gold is ₹15.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S M Gold?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S M Gold are ₹12.09 and ₹11.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S M Gold?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S M Gold stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S M Gold is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of S M Gold is ₹10.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S M Gold performed historically in terms of returns?

The S M Gold has shown returns of 2.13% over the past day, -0.74% for the past month, -2.36% over 3 months, -22.08% over 1 year, -5.41% across 3 years, and -36.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S M Gold?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S M Gold are 10.13 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

S M Gold News

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