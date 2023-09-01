Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

S M Gold Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

S M GOLD LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.00 Closed
-0.85-0.12
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

S M Gold Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.97₹14.28
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.45₹48.40
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.04
Prev. Close
₹14.12
Volume
14,055

S M Gold Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.2
  • R214.39
  • R314.51
  • Pivot
    14.08
  • S113.89
  • S213.77
  • S313.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.2914.11
  • 1027.3414.12
  • 2032.1614.18
  • 5040.114.38
  • 10054.0515.55
  • 200112.6424.35

S M Gold Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.36-2.71-2.71-16.57-68.92-38.24-31.15
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

S M Gold Ltd. Share Holdings

S M Gold Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About S M Gold Ltd.

S M Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999GJ2017PLC098438 and registration number is 098438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of precious metals and jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pulkitkumar Sureshbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyank Sureshkumar Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nitaben Sureshkumar Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girishchandra Madhavlal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganpatbhai Babubhai Nayi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on S M Gold Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S M Gold Ltd.?

The market cap of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹14.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S M Gold Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S M Gold Ltd. is 11.41 and PB ratio of S M Gold Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S M Gold Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S M Gold Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S M Gold Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S M Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹48.40 and 52-week low of S M Gold Ltd. is ₹13.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data