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S. K. Offset Share Price

Sector
Paper

S. K. Offset has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 119.00-125.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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S. K. Offset Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

S. K. Offset Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DOMS Industries		-1.02-4.67-7.92-5-19.9716.549.62
TCPL Packaging		3.84-3.4828.3573.1512.5422.3548.77
DB Corp		-0.91-11.49-9.68-8.55-33.27-8.7613.21
Navneet Education		-0.79-7.83-12.12-0.46-24.87-7.324.07
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		3.23-3.89-14.39-18.04-23.61-18.81-11.75
Jagran Prakashan		1.170.81-4.234.33-13.16-14.57-0.02
Sandesh		1.950.443.9118.02-12.960.695.63
Kokuyo Camlin		-1.68-8.05-17.152.89-33.31-17.872.47
Universus Photo Imagings		4.0431.368.4232.33126.9212.811.26
Hindustan Media Ventures		5.36-9.07-5.5434.42-3.656.011.29
DIC India		10.310.5121.432.9617.3613.846.74
HT Media		3.82-10.216.6324.62-7.46-1.13-0.36
Linc		-2.79-3.99-18.05-4.72-28.45-19.1311.75
Repro India		0.61-4.41-20.79-13.96-33.42-27.48-10.8
Creative Graphics Solutions India		-0.69-12.76-5.76-0.18-41.67-7.97-4.86
Sambhaav Media		5.11-5.4-11.189.16-4.9423.0416.31
Kshitij Polyline		26.362.9-8.89101.3151.15-4.65-9.19
WOL 3D India		1.021.394.9518.62-0.43-9.76-5.98
Orient Press		-1.22-0.7415.0342.42-3.591.062.92

Source: Dion Global

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About S. K. Offset

S. K. Offset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18129UP2007PLC032792 and registration number is 032792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyanshu Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anuradha Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tanishq Gakhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh
    Independent Director

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