S. K. Offset has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹119.00-125.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DOMS Industries
|-1.02
|-4.67
|-7.92
|-5
|-19.97
|16.54
|9.62
|TCPL Packaging
|3.84
|-3.48
|28.35
|73.15
|12.54
|22.35
|48.77
|DB Corp
|-0.91
|-11.49
|-9.68
|-8.55
|-33.27
|-8.76
|13.21
|Navneet Education
|-0.79
|-7.83
|-12.12
|-0.46
|-24.87
|-7.32
|4.07
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|3.23
|-3.89
|-14.39
|-18.04
|-23.61
|-18.81
|-11.75
|Jagran Prakashan
|1.17
|0.81
|-4.23
|4.33
|-13.16
|-14.57
|-0.02
|Sandesh
|1.95
|0.44
|3.91
|18.02
|-12.96
|0.69
|5.63
|Kokuyo Camlin
|-1.68
|-8.05
|-17.15
|2.89
|-33.31
|-17.87
|2.47
|Universus Photo Imagings
|4.04
|31.3
|68.42
|32.33
|126.92
|12.8
|11.26
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|5.36
|-9.07
|-5.54
|34.42
|-3.65
|6.01
|1.29
|DIC India
|10.3
|10.51
|21.4
|32.96
|17.36
|13.84
|6.74
|HT Media
|3.82
|-10.21
|6.63
|24.62
|-7.46
|-1.13
|-0.36
|Linc
|-2.79
|-3.99
|-18.05
|-4.72
|-28.45
|-19.13
|11.75
|Repro India
|0.61
|-4.41
|-20.79
|-13.96
|-33.42
|-27.48
|-10.8
|Creative Graphics Solutions India
|-0.69
|-12.76
|-5.76
|-0.18
|-41.67
|-7.97
|-4.86
|Sambhaav Media
|5.11
|-5.4
|-11.18
|9.16
|-4.94
|23.04
|16.31
|Kshitij Polyline
|26.3
|62.9
|-8.89
|101.31
|51.15
|-4.65
|-9.19
|WOL 3D India
|1.02
|1.39
|4.95
|18.62
|-0.43
|-9.76
|-5.98
|Orient Press
|-1.22
|-0.74
|15.03
|42.42
|-3.59
|1.06
|2.92
Source: Dion Global
S. K. Offset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18129UP2007PLC032792 and registration number is 032792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global