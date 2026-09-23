S. K. Offset Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18129UP2007PLC032792 and registration number is 032792. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.