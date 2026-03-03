Here's the live share price of S J Logistics (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of S J Logistics (India) has gained 10.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.48%.
S J Logistics (India)’s current P/E of 7.53x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S J Logistics (India)
|-3.75
|-9.51
|-20.54
|-24.77
|-34.39
|18.07
|10.48
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, S J Logistics (India) has declined 34.39% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, S J Logistics (India) has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|316.54
|315.49
|10
|327.68
|321.53
|20
|333.3
|327.6
|50
|338.99
|339.34
|100
|356.27
|358.6
|200
|400.61
|392.97
In the latest quarter, S J Logistics (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.81%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
S J Logistics (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000MH2003PLC143614 and registration number is 143614. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 331.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S J Logistics (India) is ₹302.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S J Logistics (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of S J Logistics (India) is ₹462.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S J Logistics (India) are ₹306.75 and ₹296.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S J Logistics (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S J Logistics (India) is ₹585.00 and 52-week low of S J Logistics (India) is ₹296.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S J Logistics (India) has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, -8.98% for the past month, -28.97% over 3 months, -38.48% over 1 year, 18.07% across 3 years, and 10.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S J Logistics (India) are 7.53 and 1.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.