S D Shibulal again buys Infosys shares worth Rs 100 cr from wife Kumari Shibulal

By: |
May 28, 2021 1:08 PM

"...We are hereby informing you about purchase of 7,22,545 equity shares (representing 0.02 per cent) of Infosys from Kumari Shibulal by way of block sale on the platform of the stock exchange on May 27, 2021," S D Shibulal said in a regulatory filing.

infosysPost the transaction, S D Shibulal's stake in Infosys has gone up to 0.12 per cent, while Kumari Shibulal's stake stands at 0.14 per cent.

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal has again bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction, for the second time this week.

For the second time this week, Shibulal has bought shares worth Rs 100 crore of the IT major from wife Kumari Shibulal through an open market transaction.

So far in May, S D Shibulal had purchased the firm’s scrips worth Rs 100 crore on May 12, Rs 100 crore on May 19, and Rs 100 crore on May 24 through open market deals.

The shares were offloaded by Kumari Shibulal on all the occasions.

