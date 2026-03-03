Here's the live share price of S D Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of S D Retail has declined 10.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.27%.
S D Retail’s current P/E of 17.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S D Retail
|3.53
|11.46
|-11.56
|-33.08
|-8.33
|-16.45
|-10.22
|Trent
|-2.11
|0.67
|-8.11
|-29.76
|-22.20
|43.41
|33.40
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-3.48
|-10.79
|-23.88
|-29.53
|-36.46
|-14.03
|-8.67
|Vedant Fashions
|-8.12
|-23.03
|-38.17
|-49.51
|-54.70
|-31.95
|-16.71
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|-4.16
|0.30
|-14.07
|-19.00
|-72.53
|-34.62
|-20.60
|V2 Retail
|-2.71
|-8.48
|-17.10
|14.97
|26.26
|180.68
|68.30
|Raymond Lifestyle
|-3.04
|-14.85
|-18.79
|-30.24
|-17.17
|-32.89
|-21.28
|Vaibhav Global
|-4.24
|-10.11
|-5.96
|-0.09
|-1.19
|-12.30
|-21.73
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|-2.97
|3.95
|-3.67
|-6.06
|3.28
|7.07
|21.62
|Baazar Style Retail
|-10.40
|-10.28
|2.39
|-14.62
|36.48
|-9.86
|-6.04
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.49
|-14.54
|4.82
|0.17
|10.18
|9.86
|27.75
|Go Fashion (India)
|-4.68
|-21.06
|-38.55
|-57.46
|-56.00
|-31.47
|-24.50
|Credo Brands Marketing
|-1.91
|-15.11
|-15.57
|-33.36
|-30.06
|-35.64
|-23.23
|Purple United Sales
|-10.50
|-17.74
|-40.19
|-33.58
|114.62
|11.64
|6.83
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-5.22
|-11.58
|-25.72
|-33.35
|-37.57
|-33.49
|-21.71
|Forcas Studio
|-2.35
|-9.99
|-20.36
|-0.10
|32.73
|-11.66
|-7.17
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|5.98
|8.77
|-8.82
|-23.93
|-26.19
|-41.36
|-56.32
|Future Enterprises
|-2.33
|-4.55
|-10.64
|-33.33
|-25.00
|-26.32
|-47.06
Over the last one year, S D Retail has declined 8.33% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, S D Retail has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|87.28
|87.37
|10
|89.3
|87.31
|20
|85.7
|86.31
|50
|84.21
|88.23
|100
|97.39
|96.37
|200
|114.89
|109.64
In the latest quarter, S D Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the S D Retail fact sheet for more information
S D Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52520GJ2004PLC056076 and registration number is 056076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S D Retail is ₹88.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S D Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of S D Retail is ₹164.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S D Retail are ₹90.50 and ₹88.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S D Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S D Retail is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of S D Retail is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S D Retail has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, -16.27% over 1 year, -16.45% across 3 years, and -10.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S D Retail are 17.88 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.