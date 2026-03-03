Facebook Pixel Code
S D Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

S D RETAIL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of S D Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹88.00 Closed
3.53₹ 3.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

S D Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹88.00₹90.50
₹88.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.00₹147.00
₹88.00
Open Price
₹90.50
Prev. Close
₹85.00
Volume
3,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of S D Retail has declined 10.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.27%.

S D Retail’s current P/E of 17.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

S D Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S D Retail		3.5311.46-11.56-33.08-8.33-16.45-10.22
Trent		-2.110.67-8.11-29.76-22.2043.4133.40
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-3.48-10.79-23.88-29.53-36.46-14.03-8.67
Vedant Fashions		-8.12-23.03-38.17-49.51-54.70-31.95-16.71
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		-4.160.30-14.07-19.00-72.53-34.62-20.60
V2 Retail		-2.71-8.48-17.1014.9726.26180.6868.30
Raymond Lifestyle		-3.04-14.85-18.79-30.24-17.17-32.89-21.28
Vaibhav Global		-4.24-10.11-5.96-0.09-1.19-12.30-21.73
Kewal Kiran Clothing		-2.973.95-3.67-6.063.287.0721.62
Baazar Style Retail		-10.40-10.282.39-14.6236.48-9.86-6.04
Cantabil Retail India		-6.49-14.544.820.1710.189.8627.75
Go Fashion (India)		-4.68-21.06-38.55-57.46-56.00-31.47-24.50
Credo Brands Marketing		-1.91-15.11-15.57-33.36-30.06-35.64-23.23
Purple United Sales		-10.50-17.74-40.19-33.58114.6211.646.83
Saraswati Saree Depot		-5.22-11.58-25.72-33.35-37.57-33.49-21.71
Forcas Studio		-2.35-9.99-20.36-0.1032.73-11.66-7.17
Future Lifestyle Fashions		5.988.77-8.82-23.93-26.19-41.36-56.32
Future Enterprises		-2.33-4.55-10.64-33.33-25.00-26.32-47.06

Over the last one year, S D Retail has declined 8.33% compared to peers like Trent (-22.20%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-36.46%), Vedant Fashions (-54.70%). From a 5 year perspective, S D Retail has underperformed peers relative to Trent (33.40%) and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-8.67%).

S D Retail Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

S D Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
587.2887.37
1089.387.31
2085.786.31
5084.2188.23
10097.3996.37
200114.89109.64

S D Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S D Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.61%, FII holding fell to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

S D Retail Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the S D Retail fact sheet for more information

About S D Retail

S D Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52520GJ2004PLC056076 and registration number is 056076. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Apparel/Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 173.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Pravinchandra Ruparelia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utpalbhai Pravinchandra Ruparelia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Simeran Bhasin
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshil Rajendrabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Jagannath Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishesh Jailesh Dalal
    Nominee Director

FAQs on S D Retail Share Price

What is the share price of S D Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S D Retail is ₹88.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is S D Retail?

The S D Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of S D Retail?

The market cap of S D Retail is ₹164.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S D Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S D Retail are ₹90.50 and ₹88.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S D Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S D Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S D Retail is ₹147.00 and 52-week low of S D Retail is ₹73.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the S D Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The S D Retail has shown returns of 3.53% over the past day, 6.02% for the past month, -15.79% over 3 months, -16.27% over 1 year, -16.45% across 3 years, and -10.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S D Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S D Retail are 17.88 and 1.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

S D Retail News

