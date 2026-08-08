Here's the live share price of S & T Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S & T Corporation
|5.19
|0.50
|-18.18
|-8.58
|-29.93
|-49.86
|-15.99
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S & T Corporation has declined 29.93% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, S & T Corporation has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.88
|3.93
|10
|3.82
|3.89
|20
|3.85
|3.89
|50
|4.05
|4.06
|100
|4.36
|4.29
|200
|4.65
|4.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S & T Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|S & T Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|S & T Corporation - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|S & T Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|S & T Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
|Jul 18, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|S & T Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
S & T Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033178 and registration number is 033178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & T Corporation is ₹4.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S & T Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S & T Corporation is ₹12.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S & T Corporation are ₹4.23 and ₹3.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & T Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & T Corporation is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of S & T Corporation is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S & T Corporation has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -29.93% over 1 year, -49.86% across 3 years, and -15.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & T Corporation are 6,750.00 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global