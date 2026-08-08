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S & T Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

S & T CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of S & T Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.05 Closed
0.50₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S & T Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.23
₹4.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹7.30
₹4.05
Open Price
₹4.05
Prev. Close
₹4.03
Volume
18,744

Source: Dion Global

S & T Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S & T Corporation		5.190.50-18.18-8.58-29.93-49.86-15.99
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S & T Corporation has declined 29.93% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, S & T Corporation has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

S & T Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S & T Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.883.93
103.823.89
203.853.89
504.054.06
1004.364.29
2004.654.9

Source: Dion Global

S & T Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S & T Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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S & T Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTS & T Corporation - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTS & T Corporation - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June
Aug 07, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTS & T Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 7Th August 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTS & T Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June
Jul 18, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTS & T Corporation - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About S & T Corporation

S & T Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033178 and registration number is 033178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Surendra Savai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Trishana Ajay Savai
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhaval Ajay Savai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Hasmukh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramit Mahendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Vinay Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipun Kesharichand Zaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on S & T Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of S & T Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & T Corporation is ₹4.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S & T Corporation?

The S & T Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S & T Corporation?

The market cap of S & T Corporation is ₹12.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S & T Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S & T Corporation are ₹4.23 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & T Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & T Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & T Corporation is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of S & T Corporation is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S & T Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The S & T Corporation has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -29.93% over 1 year, -49.86% across 3 years, and -15.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S & T Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & T Corporation are 6,750.00 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

S & T Corporation News

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