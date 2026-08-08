What is the share price of S & T Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & T Corporation is ₹4.05 as on .

What kind of stock is S & T Corporation? The S & T Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S & T Corporation? The market cap of S & T Corporation is ₹12.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S & T Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of S & T Corporation are ₹4.23 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & T Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & T Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & T Corporation is ₹7.30 and 52-week low of S & T Corporation is ₹3.25 as on .

How has the S & T Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The S & T Corporation has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 0.5% for the past month, -18.18% over 3 months, -29.93% over 1 year, -49.86% across 3 years, and -15.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S & T Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & T Corporation are 6,750.00 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global