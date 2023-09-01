Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

S & T Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

S & T CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.73 Closed
-1.98-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

S & T Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.73₹24.73
₹24.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.23₹94.19
₹24.73
Open Price
₹24.73
Prev. Close
₹25.23
Volume
5,286

S & T Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.73
  • R224.73
  • R324.73
  • Pivot
    24.73
  • S124.73
  • S224.73
  • S324.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5249.826.29
  • 10253.9727.58
  • 20261.0129.77
  • 50282.6234.61
  • 100260.7739.28
  • 200145.242.48

S & T Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

S & T Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

S & T Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split

About S & T Corporation Ltd.

S & T Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033178 and registration number is 033178. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay S Savai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Ajay Savai
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Ms. Trishana Ajay Savai
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Tejas H Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramit Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaven Bakhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun K Zaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on S & T Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S & T Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of S & T Corporation Ltd. is ₹78.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S & T Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S & T Corporation Ltd. is -230.26 and PB ratio of S & T Corporation Ltd. is 6.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S & T Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & T Corporation Ltd. is ₹24.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & T Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & T Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & T Corporation Ltd. is ₹94.19 and 52-week low of S & T Corporation Ltd. is ₹25.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data