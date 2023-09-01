Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.71
|-3.44
|139.33
|93.11
|122.41
|354.23
|392.37
|-4.74
|10.35
|12.15
|31.77
|16.21
|382.31
|512.78
|-5.40
|24.78
|32.96
|47.73
|24.03
|210.59
|-16.88
|0
|17.44
|65.57
|48.53
|24.69
|-29.62
|-31.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1975PLC006966 and registration number is 006966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹39.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 4.37 and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹70.40 and 52-week low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹17.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.