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S & S Power Switchgear Share Price

NSE
BSE

S & S POWER SWITCHGEAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of S & S Power Switchgear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹311.00 Closed
-0.46₹ -1.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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S & S Power Switchgear Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹311.00
₹311.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.50₹456.00
₹311.00
Open Price
₹300.00
Prev. Close
₹312.45
Volume
53

Source: Dion Global

S & S Power Switchgear Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
S & S Power Switchgear		-2.68-15.22-20.6718.70-19.2267.9470.01
Hitachi Energy India		1.242.20-6.5844.7357.2797.8476.28
RMC Switchgears		32.4211.83-26.79-22.06-59.44-5.5776.80
Veto Switchgears & Cables		0.70-2.204.0119.73-2.24-0.50-0.70
Integra Switchgear		05.004.8327.32-3.37206.50103.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, S & S Power Switchgear has declined 19.22% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, S & S Power Switchgear has outperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and RMC Switchgears (76.80%).

S & S Power Switchgear Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

S & S Power Switchgear Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5322.26325.42
10321.96326.49
20339.71335.85
50368.99352.95
100362.4352.98
200336.15348.67

Source: Dion Global

S & S Power Switchgear Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, S & S Power Switchgear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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S & S Power Switchgear Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTS & S Power Switch - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTS & S Power Switch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 23, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTS & S Power Switch - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 22, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTS & S Power Switch - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Updates
Jul 10, 2026, 02:05 PM IST ISTS & S Power Switch - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About S & S Power Switchgear

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1975PLC006966 and registration number is 006966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Sushil Jalan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Krishnakumar Ramanathan
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Hari Tandon
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Soota
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Arora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmakumar Prabhakara Panicker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Nitin Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on S & S Power Switchgear Share Price

What is the share price of S & S Power Switchgear?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear is ₹311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is S & S Power Switchgear?

The S & S Power Switchgear is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S & S Power Switchgear?

The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹383.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of S & S Power Switchgear?

Today’s highest and lowest price of S & S Power Switchgear are ₹311.00 and ₹300.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & S Power Switchgear?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & S Power Switchgear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹456.00 and 52-week low of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹202.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the S & S Power Switchgear performed historically in terms of returns?

The S & S Power Switchgear has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -19.22% over 1 year, 67.94% across 3 years, and 70.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear are 37.96 and 4.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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