S & S POWER SWITCHGEAR LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Switchgear/Circuit Breaker | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.00 Closed
1.591
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.25₹65.55
₹64.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.55₹70.40
₹64.00
Open Price
₹65.55
Prev. Close
₹63.00
Volume
1,097

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.62
  • R268.23
  • R370.92
  • Pivot
    62.93
  • S160.32
  • S257.63
  • S355.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.1462.75
  • 1028.3962.88
  • 2028.2762.64
  • 5026.7856.32
  • 10026.0947.07
  • 20026.1838.35

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.71-3.44139.3393.11122.41354.23392.37
-4.7410.3512.1531.7716.21382.31512.78
-5.4024.7832.9647.7324.03210.59-16.88
017.4465.5748.5324.69-29.62-31.76

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. Share Holdings

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.

S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1975PLC006966 and registration number is 006966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Sushil Jalan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Vishwakarma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Jugal Kishore Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nandakumar Sundarraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Dhagat
    Independent Director

FAQs on S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.?

The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹39.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.?

P/E ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 4.37 and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹70.40 and 52-week low of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹17.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

