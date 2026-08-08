Here's the live share price of S & S Power Switchgear along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S & S Power Switchgear
|-2.68
|-15.22
|-20.67
|18.70
|-19.22
|67.94
|70.01
|Hitachi Energy India
|1.24
|2.20
|-6.58
|44.73
|57.27
|97.84
|76.28
|RMC Switchgears
|32.42
|11.83
|-26.79
|-22.06
|-59.44
|-5.57
|76.80
|Veto Switchgears & Cables
|0.70
|-2.20
|4.01
|19.73
|-2.24
|-0.50
|-0.70
|Integra Switchgear
|0
|5.00
|4.83
|27.32
|-3.37
|206.50
|103.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, S & S Power Switchgear has declined 19.22% compared to peers like Hitachi Energy India (57.27%), RMC Switchgears (-59.44%), Veto Switchgears & Cables (-2.24%). From a 5 year perspective, S & S Power Switchgear has outperformed peers relative to Hitachi Energy India (76.28%) and RMC Switchgears (76.80%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|322.26
|325.42
|10
|321.96
|326.49
|20
|339.71
|335.85
|50
|368.99
|352.95
|100
|362.4
|352.98
|200
|336.15
|348.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, S & S Power Switchgear remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.25%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|S & S Power Switch - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|S & S Power Switch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|S & S Power Switch - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|S & S Power Switch - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Updates
|Jul 10, 2026, 02:05 PM IST IST
|S & S Power Switch - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31200TN1975PLC006966 and registration number is 006966. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear is ₹311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S & S Power Switchgear is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹383.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S & S Power Switchgear are ₹311.00 and ₹300.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & S Power Switchgear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹456.00 and 52-week low of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹202.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The S & S Power Switchgear has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -19.22% over 1 year, 67.94% across 3 years, and 70.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear are 37.96 and 4.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global