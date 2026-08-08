What is the share price of S & S Power Switchgear? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear is ₹311.00 as on .

What kind of stock is S & S Power Switchgear? The S & S Power Switchgear is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of S & S Power Switchgear? The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹383.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of S & S Power Switchgear? Today’s highest and lowest price of S & S Power Switchgear are ₹311.00 and ₹300.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of S & S Power Switchgear? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S & S Power Switchgear stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹456.00 and 52-week low of S & S Power Switchgear is ₹202.50 as on .

How has the S & S Power Switchgear performed historically in terms of returns? The S & S Power Switchgear has shown returns of -0.46% over the past day, -15.22% for the past month, -20.67% over 3 months, -19.22% over 1 year, 67.94% across 3 years, and 70.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear are 37.96 and 4.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global