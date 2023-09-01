What is the Market Cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.? The market cap of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹39.68 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.? P/E ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 4.37 and PB ratio of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is 1.93 as on .

What is the share price of S & S Power Switchgear Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S & S Power Switchgear Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on .