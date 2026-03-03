Here's the live share price of S A Tech Software India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of S A Tech Software India has declined 17.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.12%.
S A Tech Software India’s current P/E of 25.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|S A Tech Software India
|-7.41
|-13.96
|28.21
|-18.03
|-24.37
|-27.42
|-17.49
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, S A Tech Software India has declined 24.37% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, S A Tech Software India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.21
|48.5
|10
|49.98
|49.15
|20
|50.14
|49.73
|50
|51.83
|49.81
|100
|48.88
|50.74
|200
|53.68
|60.47
In the latest quarter, S A Tech Software India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the S A Tech Software India fact sheet for more information
S A Tech Software India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900PN2012FLC145261 and registration number is 145261. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for S A Tech Software India is ₹45.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S A Tech Software India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of S A Tech Software India is ₹58.76 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of S A Tech Software India are ₹48.25 and ₹44.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which S A Tech Software India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of S A Tech Software India is ₹74.05 and 52-week low of S A Tech Software India is ₹31.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The S A Tech Software India has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -11.15% for the past month, 28.21% over 3 months, -28.12% over 1 year, -27.42% across 3 years, and -17.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of S A Tech Software India are 25.73 and 1.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.