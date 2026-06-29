The Indian rupee weakened on Monday due to month-end dollar demand from oil importers and increase in crude oil prices. The rupee moved within a narrow band during the day and ended 13 paise weaker at 94.53 against the dollar, down from its previous close, according to Bloomberg.

“Increased month-end demand for the dollar, coupled with a marginal rise in crude oil prices and a weakness in the domestic equity market, has contributed to the rupee’s decline,” said Dilip Parmer, research analyst, HDFC Securities.

Oil prices rose 1.26% to $72.90 per barrel on Monday, which weighed on the currency. Oil prices rose amid renewed tensions in the Middle East over the weekend. However, the US and Iran later announced fresh round of peace talks.

So far in the calendar year, the currency depreciated 5.19%. Over the past year, it has declined 9%.

The rupee was the second worst-performing Asian currency on Monday, after the South Korean won, which fell 0.55%. The Malaysian ringgit emerged as the top performer with a 0.43% gain, followed by the Indonesian rupiah, which rose 0.39%.

Parmer added that the rupee may see some appreciation after the month-end dollar demand gets stabilised. “As long as the rupee is trading above 95, there are higher chances that it will move towards the 94-odd levels. However, we are seeing that the 94 is acting as a strong demand zone where either the traders or a bargain buyer can emerge. Therefore, the rupee is expected to trade in a broad range of 94-95 in the short term.”

Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex, said the rupee could face pressure in the coming sessions due to the strengthening US dollar, which is hovering near a 13-month high, and the risk of higher crude oil prices. “Technically, 93.50–94.10 is a strong support zone, while a breakout above 94.80 could open the way towards 95.30–95.50,” Pabari said.