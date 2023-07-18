scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Rupee to hang around 82/$ on soft dollar, RBI intervention bets

With the RBI “at least on the face of it” capping the downside (on USD/INR) at 81.80-81.85 and the dollar struggling overall, expect a range of 20 paisa on either side of 82, a foreign exchange trader said.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
indian rupee
A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad. (Photo source: Reuters)

The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Tuesday amid a mostly weaker dollar and expectations that the Reserve Bank of India may step in. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open barely changed from 82.04 in the previous session.

With the RBI “at least on the face of it” capping the downside (on USD/INR) at 81.80-81.85 and the dollar struggling overall, expect a range of 20 paisa on either side of 82, a foreign exchange trader said. The USD/INR implied volatility will remain “depressed”, the trader added.

Also Read

Over the last two weeks, the RBI has been regularly buying dollars via pubic sector banks when the rupee strengthened to the 81.80-81.90 level, according to market participants. The rupee, on a number of occasions this month, has not been able to sustain a move above 82. The dollar index was hovering not too far from an over one-year low on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end to its rate-hiking cycle. The Fed is expected to raise rates one last time next week, followed by a long pause. U.S. retail sales and industrial output data is due Tuesday.

Also Read
Also Read

The data “will provide the committee with fresh insight on demand and output for the cyclically sensitive goods and manufacturing sectors”, ANZ said in a note. Asian currencies were higher during the day, while equities were mostly lower despite the positive session for their U.S. peers.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 08:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS