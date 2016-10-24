​​ ​
  3. Rupee takes another tumble, falls 3 paise

Rupee takes another tumble, falls 3 paise

A sustained demand for the US dollar from importers and banks pushed the rupee lower by 3 paise to 66.92, which slid for the third continuous day.

By: | Mumbai | Published: October 24, 2016 11:08 AM
The rupee had depreciated by 8 paise to end at 66.89 against the US dollar. (Reuters) The rupee had depreciated by 8 paise to end at 66.89 against the US dollar. (Reuters)

A sustained demand for the US dollar from importers and banks pushed the rupee lower by 3 paise to 66.92, which slid for the third continuous day.

Dealers attributed the fall to the persistent lure of the US currency and the dollar’s strength against other currencies overseas. Investors grew increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by the end of the year, but a higher opening in the domestic equity market contained the losses.

On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 8 paise to end at 66.89 against the US dollar.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 88.13 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 28,165.31 in early trade today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top