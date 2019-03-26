Rupee strengthens 15 paise to 68.81 against US dollar

By: | Updated: March 26, 2019 11:48 AM

The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equity market, supported the local unit, a currency dealer said.

At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 68.88.

The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters. The weakening of the US dollar against some currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equity market, supported the local unit, a currency dealer said.

At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 68.88 and strengthened further to 68.81 against the US dollar, higher by 15 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee ended almost flat at 68.96 per US dollar as participants preferred to wait on the sidelines to see the outcome of RBI’s first-ever rupee-dollar swap auction.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.09 per cent up at USD 67.27 per barrel. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 77.38 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 37,886.29 in early trade Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth a net Rs 150.40 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee strengthens 15 paise to 68.81 against US dollar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition