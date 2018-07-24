Rupee slips 15 paise to 69.01 against US dollar

The rupee on Tuesday slipped by 15 paise in early trade to 69.01 against the US dollar.

After a sharp recovery from the low of 69.12 last week, the rupee on Tuesday slipped by 15 paise in early trade to 69.01 against the US dollar. The rupee was hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers, said a PTI report. Besides a fresh demand of the US currency from importers, the dollar’s firmness against some currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee, said traders.

However, further fall in the rupee was capped by a higher of the domestic stock market. The Indian equity markets opened in the positive territory on Tuesday, with the benchmark Sensex of the BSE scaling a fresh record high of 36,878.55 points in early trade. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange reclaimed the 11,100 mark and hit a high of 11,136.05 points in early morning trade on Tuesday.

On Monday, the rupee closed lower by 2 paise at 68.86 against the greenback. “After a higher opening, the home currency gave up most of its gains and closed flat against dollar at 68.86 tracking the mixed global currencies. The currency opened at 68.77 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.66 and 68.86, respectively,” Geojit Financial Services said in a report.

“Yesterday, the expectations of BoJ altering its current policy stance weighted the markets while in the later part US dollar gained strength on the optimism that Fed may continue with its rate hike in the upcoming meetings. In the domestic front, no major data was scheduled to be released,” it noted.

The report noted that RBI’s monetary meeting in the coming week will be the major trigger for the Indian rupee to watch out for. “For local currency, 69.10 still remains the major level while on the other side 68.15 is the

level to focus above which Rupee likely to hit 67.30,” it added.