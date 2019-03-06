Rupee slips 11 paise to 70.60 vs US Dollar in opening trade

By: | Published: March 6, 2019 10:05 AM

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade Wednesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

The rupee opened weak at 70.60 at the interbank forex market down 11 paise over its last close. The local currency however pared the initial loss and was trading ar 70.55.

The rupee Tuesday had strengthened by 43 paise to close at 70.49 against the US dollar.

Foreign investors put in Rs 751.92 crore on a net basis in capital markets Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.76 per cent to USD 65.36 per barrel.

Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee slips 11 paise to 70.60 vs US Dollar in opening trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition