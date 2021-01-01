  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 73.11 against US dollar

By: |
January 1, 2021 6:51 PM

The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar. Forex traders said the momentum for the currency is likely to stay low as no major economic data is expected to be released on the domestic as well as on the global front.

"The vaccine optimism will stay but next catalyst for the market is US Georgia runoffs, a Democratic sweep will mean expansionary Biden policy but if Republicans win then they would provide a check on policies.

Snapping its six-session winning streak, the rupee depreciated by 4 paise to settle at 73.11 against the US dollar on the first trading day of the New Year on Friday. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.09 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11.

The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a fall of 4 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee spurted 24 paise to end at a nearly four-month high of 73.07 against the US dollar. Forex traders said the momentum for the currency is likely to stay low as no major economic data is expected to be released on the domestic as well as on the global front.

Related News

“The vaccine optimism will stay but next catalyst for the market is US Georgia runoffs, a Democratic sweep will mean expansionary Biden policy but if Republicans win then they would provide a check on policies.

“We expect 72.90-73 to act as a strong support zone, only a break of which will push the price towards 72.50 zone, while 73.50 will act as an immediate resistance,” said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.29 per cent to 89.93.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 117.65 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 47,868.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.75 points to 14,018.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,135.59 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.33 per cent to USD 51.80 per barrel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 73.11 against US dollar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi imposes ban on individuals, entities for illegally raising funds
2Sensex begins 2021 with gains, Nifty closes above 14000 as benchmarks surge to fresh all-time highs
3Blackrock ups ‘pro-risk’ strategy, upgrades equities on hope of stronger growth, lower real yields