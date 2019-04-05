Rupee rises by 12 paise to 69.05 versus USD in early trade

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 9:52 AM

Forex dealers said, weakening of the American currency in the overseas markets, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee.

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to 69.05 against the US dollar in opening trade Friday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and higher opening in domestic equities.

The rupee opened strong at 69.11 at the interbank forex market, then gained further ground and touched 69.05, displaying gains of 12 paise over its last close.

The local unit however, pared some gains and was trading at 69.12, up 5 paise from its previous close at 0929 hrs.The rupee plunged 76 paise Thursday to close at 69.17 against the US dollar after the RBI cut key interest rate but kept its monetary policy stance ‘neutral’.

Forex dealers said, weakening of the American currency in the overseas markets, easing crude prices and positive opening in domestic equity market supported the rupee. However, foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency and restricted the upmove.

ALSO READ: India sees most aggressive monetary policy easing in 3 years as RBI cuts rate to fuel growth

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 226.19 crore Thursday, as per provisional data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.26 per cent to USD 69.22 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 195.72 points, or 0.51 per cent to quote at 38,880.44 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,660.35, up by 62.35 points, or 0.54 per cent.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee rises by 12 paise to 69.05 versus USD in early trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition