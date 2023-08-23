scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Rupee rises 7 paise against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee had recovered from its all-time low levels and settled higher by 14 paise at 82.99 against the US dollar.

Written by PTI
Updated:
rupee, rupee close, rupee today, Indian rupee, Indian rupee close, share market,
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.02, then touched a high of 82.92 against the American currency, registering a rise of seven paise over its last close. (Image: Reuters)

The rupee was trading in a narrow range and appreciated by seven paise against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as investors remain cautious ahead of the BRICS summit and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.02, then touched a high of 82.92 against the American currency, registering a rise of seven paise over its last close.

Also Read
Also Read

On Tuesday, the rupee had recovered from its all-time low levels and settled higher by 14 paise at 82.99 against the US dollar.

“Market awaits with baited breadth the Jackson Hole Symposium between 24th and 26th in which Fed Chairperson’s speech will be keenly watched,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 to 103.48.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.17 per cent to USD 84.17 per barrel.

Also Read

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 8.36 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 65,228.39. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 8.20 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,404.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 495.17 crore, according to exchange data.

More Stories on
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 10:52 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS