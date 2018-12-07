Rupee rises 46 paise to 70.44 against US dollar in early trade

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 10:04 AM

The rupee appreciated by 46 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in early trade Friday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities.

Rupee rises 46 paise to 70.44 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 46 paise to 70.44 against the US dollar in early trade Friday at the interbank foreign exchange, amid weakness in the greenback against some currencies overseas and a higher opening of domestic equities. Forex traders said, increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened higher at 70.58 and rose further to quote at 70.44, showing a rise of 46 paise over its previous close.

READ ALSO | HCL Tech shares down 4% on acquisition of select IBM products for $1.8 billion

On Thursday, the rupee fell by 44 paise against the dollar to close at 70.90. The local unit also gathered momentum following easing crude oil prices. Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.53 per cent down at USD 59.74 per barrel. Meanwhile, on net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 72.47 crore, while DIIs sold share to the tune of Rs 389.78 crore Thursday, provisional data showed. The 30-share index rose 157.23 points, or 0.45 per cent, to trade at 35,469.36. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty was trading 50.45 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 10,640.70.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee rises 46 paise to 70.44 against US dollar in early trade
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition