Rupee rises 19 paise to 69.34 against US dollar in early trade

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 10:15:32 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close.

rupee to dollar, rupee vs dollar, dollar to inr, dollar rate, dollar price, share market, money market, newsRupee rises 19 paise to 69.34 against US dollar in early trade (File)

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar, then gained momentum and touched 69.34, up 19 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 69.53 against the US dollar Friday. The local unit, however, pared some gains and was quoted at 69.43 against the American currency at 0947 hrs. Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters, positive opening in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows supported the rupee. On the other hand, rising crude prices restricted the rupee upmove.

Share market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty below 11,850; Tata Steel, SBI among top gainers

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 2,026.33 crore Friday, as per the provisional data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to USD 68.71 per barrel. Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a bullish note Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 183.34 points up at 39,618.06 and Nifty up 35.05 points at 11,879.15.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rupee rises 19 paise to 69.34 against US dollar in early trade
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition