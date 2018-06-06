​​​
  3. Rupee rises 11 paise vs dollar ahead of RBI policy meet outcome

Dealers said besides fresh selling of dollar by exporters, dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas amid lingering concerns about global trade supported the rupee.

By: | Published: June 6, 2018 10:21 AM
rupee, dollar, economy The rupee strengthened by 11 paise to 67.04 against the dollar ahead of RBI’s monetary policy announcement. 

The rupee strengthened by 11 paise to 67.04 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today ahead of the announcement of RBI’s monetary policy amid fresh selling by exporters and higher opening of the domestic equity markets. Dealers said besides fresh selling of dollar by exporters, dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas amid lingering concerns about global trade supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had shed 4 paise to end at 67.15 against the US dollar. The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 69.38 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 34,972.59 in opening trade today.

