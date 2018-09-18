​​​
  3. Rupee recovers; up 10 paise against US Dollar in early trade

Rupee recovers; up 10 paise against US Dollar in early trade

The rupee, after opening lower at 72.65 against the US dollar, quickly recovered to trade 10 paise higher at 72.41 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.

By: | Published: September 18, 2018 9:37 AM
rupee, dollar, forex market, currency, modi, economic review, recovery, रुपया, डॉलर The rupee Tuesday recovered 10 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar.

After a weak start, the rupee Tuesday recovered 10 paise to 72.41 against the US dollar amid volatility in early trade on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. The rupee, after opening lower at 72.65 against the US dollar, quickly recovered to trade 10 paise higher at 72.41 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange.

Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, fall in crude prices in the global market and weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas amid US-China trade conflict, helped the domestic currency rebound, forex dealers said.

They said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the recovery in the rupee. The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by 74.68 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 37,660.19 in opening trade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top