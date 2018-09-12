Indian rupee recoils vs US dollar after PM Modi mulls economic review meet; jumps 80 paise from record low

The rupee recuperated nearly 80 paise from its record low of 72.9150.

The rupee made a major recovery, recuperating nearly 80 paise from its record low of 72.9150 vs US dollar during late afternoon deals on Wednesday after media reports said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold an economic review meet this weekend to discuss measures on the rupee’s depreciation as well as the rise in oil prices.

Following the development, the rupee recoiled almost 80 paise from its day’s low to a high of 72.1163 against the American currency. At the time of reporting, the rupee traded at 72.2137 per US dollar, up 48 paise from its Tuesday’s close, Bloomberg data showed.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold an economic review meet this weekend to assess measures on intervention to stem the fall in rupee’s value and also to check the rise in oil prices.

In early morning deals, the currency had plunged to a fresh record low of 72.92 against the US dollar, falling 22 paise from its Tuesday’s close at 72.6950 vs dollar. According to dealers, rising crude oil prices, along with a widening current account and a stronger dollar on the back of escalating global trade war concerns, continued to put pressure on the rupee.

