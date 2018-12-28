Rupee rebounds to open 30 paise higher at 70.05 per US dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.05 against the US dollar, 30 paise from its previous close of 70.35 per US dollar

Rupee vs dollar today: The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.05 against the US dollar, an appreciation of 30 paise in the currency market from its previous close of 70.35 per US dollar. On Thursday, the domestic currency plunged 29 paise to close at 70.35 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the US currency despite crude oil prices easing.

At 9:20 AM, the domestic currency was trading at 70.08 per US dollar, up 26 paise after touching an intraday low of 70.10 per US dollar and an intraday high of 70.03 per US dollar from the Thursday’s close of 70.35 per US dollar, according to data available with Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty opened higher tracking on Friday global cues, after Asian equities were mixed in trade, and US markets ended in the green. Sensex zoomed more than 220 pts to 36,027.79, while the broader Nifty 50 was trading above 10,800. Yes Bank share price gained by more than 2.1% to Rs 182, while ICICI Bank shares zoomed 1.3% to Rs 360.20. The rally was being led by financials, pharma and auto stocks.

Asia stocks gained on Friday after Wall Street ended volatile trade in the green, adding to the big advances of the previous session, although lingering investor jitters helped support safe-haven currencies such as the yen. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent. It has fallen almost 4 per cent so far in December, Reuters reported.