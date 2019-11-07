Rupee pares recent gains to close at one-week low

The rupee has had a stable year so far in 2019 with the currency depreciating by just 1.7%.

The rupee pared gains made over last two days to close at a one-week low against the greenback even as the dollar strengthened against most Asian currencies led by better-than-expected US economic data and optimism on the US-China trade deal. On Wednesday, the rupee closed down 30 paise to 70.98 against the dollar.

The US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) non-manufacturing PMI for October came in at 54.70 which was above market expectations. The dollar index that tracks the strength of the greenback against a basket of US trade partners’ currencies, moved up to 97.83 as on Wednesday evening from 97.24 on Friday.

MV Srinivasan, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services, said apart from the better-than-expected US economic data, prospects of US-China trade deal is also helping the dollar gain. “Barring the Chinese yuan, most Asian currencies are trading weak. It is noteworthy that over the past few days, there was some solid dollar buying between 70.50 and 70.70 levels and we suspect it could be the Reserve Bank of India shoring up its reserves,” he said.

Foreign portfolio investors have poured almost $322 million on a net basis into Indian equity markets since the beginning of November. In the same period, they infused $411 million into Indian debt. Experts are indicating that over the next few days, strong dollar demand may lead to a further fall in the rupee.

MS Gopikrishnan, independent market expert, pointed out that although the last few days saw considerable foreign fund inflows, a significant quantum of this seemed to have been absorbed by the central bank. “I don’t think the RBI wants the rupee to appreciate too much and that’s one of the reasons they keep accumulating the greenback. Next week may see a lot of dollar demand led by importers as well as defence-related payments. I believe that the rupee may hit the 72 level by December,” he said.

