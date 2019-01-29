Rupee opens lower per US dollar as global oil prices rise

Rupee on Tuesday opened on a weak note against the US dollar on account of rise in oil prices as the US government imposed sanctions on Venezuela.

Rupee on Tuesday opened on a weak note against the US dollar on account of rising oil prices as the US government imposed sanctions on Venezuela. The domestic currency opened at 71.13 and hit a high and a low of 71.13 and 71.21 a dollar, respectively. The rupee was trading at 71.16 versus the greenback at the time of reporting.

On Monday, the rupee ended the day 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar on selling of dollar by exporters as crude oil prices ease, experts say.

The bond yields of the 10-year government bonds were up 0.03 percent to 7.33 percent from its last close of 7.33 percent.

The domestic stock markets–Sensex and Nifty–opened mildly lower tracking negative global cues. The Sensex is down 120 points to 35,533.89, while the Nifty is trading below the 10,650-mark. Bajaj Auto and Yes Bank shares slumped more than 1.2 per cent each to emerge among the biggest losers in Sensex.

Meanwhile, oil prices crept up today after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a step set to severely curb the OPEC member’s crude exports to the United States.

Despite the move, which comes as the US government looks to pile pressure on sitting President Nicolas Maduro to step down, traders said ample global oil supply and an economic slowdown especially in China were keeping crude prices in check.